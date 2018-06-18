Groundbreaking for another Clinton spec building

Bring your business to Clinton - We are building your building.

The City of Clinton joined with its economic development partners today (June 18) for a morning groundbreaking for the 2nd spec building at the Clinton 26 development complex. The 1st spec building developed by the City and its partners now houses GE Renewable Energy's wind turbine (on-shore) research facility.

The proposed 60,000 sq ft spec building (expandable to 100,000 sq ft) will be constructed at this site on Hwy 72 at I-26. Also at this intersection are Hampton Inn & Suites, Fatz, Zaxbys, Arbys (opening June 27), two gas stations, a commercially-ready building pad, and site of the new Miller Fork Trail. The City also is paying for landscaping at this I-26 interchange.

Speaking at today's ground-breaking were Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon, Mayor Bb McLean, Nelson Lindsay, Director, Global Business Development, SC Department of Commerce, and Aaron Reiss, Economic Development Project Manager, Santee Cooper. The City of Clinton is borrowing money through the Santee Cooper development fund to build its 2nd spec building at the Commerce Park.

Representatives of US Sen. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott's offices, and 3rd District Congressman Jeff Duncan's office attended the City of Clinton's ground-breaking. Construction will begin soon on the Hwy 72 site, which will be marketed by the City of Clinton, the Clinton Economic Development Corporation, the Laurens County Development Corporation, and the SC Department of Commerce. The City also has a Santee Cooper development grant to extend a road leading to the 1st spec building so more acreage can be made available for industrial development on Hwy 72 and I-26 (Exit 54).