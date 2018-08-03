Grocery store is alleged assault site

1st Degree Domestic Assault Inside a Grocery Store

Bonds were set totaling $150,000 were yesterday for an 18-year-old male arrested following a domestic assault at his girlfriend’s work place. Laurens City Police were dispatched to Ingle’s at 5:39 Tuesday afternoon on a report of a man assaulting his girlfriend. The victim told officers she is pregnant and had been experiencing complications, so EMS was called. Officers were advised that the boyfriend had brought her to work, then came back and tried to get her to leave with him, pushing her around and punching her. Other employees reportedly tried to get him to stop the assault and leave. He reportedly fled the store after 911 was called.

Later Tuesday evening the subject was reportedly located at his residence. Laurens Police arrested him and placed him in the county detention center .

Yesterday, 18-year-old Sincere Traveon Hunt of 103 Stratford Place, Clinton was served with warrants charging him with 1st Degree Domestic Violence and Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature. One of the warrants, citing the investigation of Lt. Martin, indicates that on March 6th inside the Ingle’s Market, Sincere Traveon Hunt committed Domestic Violence in the 1st Degree by assaulting the victim, pushing her before punching her in the stomach. Hunt allegedly had knowledge that she is pregnant with his unborn child. A second warrant states that by completing the 1st Degree Assault inside the supermarket, Hunt’s actions made multiple individuals in the store fear for their safety.