Greenwood County gives water withdrawal the go-ahead

Greenwood County Council OKs Laurens County water agreement

The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission received a key approval last Tuesday for its plan to draw water from Lake Greenwood and distribute treated water in its countywide system.

Greenwood County owns the lake, and the Greenwood County Council approved the water withdrawal agreement calling for an annual payment by LCWSC of $100,000, increasing by 2% annually.

LCWSC plans to borrow the money to construct a raw water intake in Lake Greenwood and a water treatment facility nears the lakeshore. The agency and Greenwood County government have been negotiating the agreement for several months.

Approval by the Greenwood County Council was unanimous.

LCWSC will be permitted to take 18 million gallons per day from Lake Greenwood. It will not need all that supply immediately, but plans to grow into the supply as demand grows on the rural water system.

The agreement is “very significant” for Greenwood County, LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field told the Greenwood council. Water withdrawal by LCWSC is up to four years away, pending state and federal reviews.

LCWSC started analyzing Lake Greenwood as a water source in 2009. The agency’s withdrawal will be about 2% of the lake’s daily available excess outflow.

Field told the Greenwood council it is “very important to us” to maintain water quality in Lake Greenwood.