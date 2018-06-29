Greenville County Death - Laurens County Connection

22 Year Sentence From 2016 Death

Friday, June 29, 2018-WLBG on-line

A resident of Owings entered a plea yesterday in connection with the death of an Owings area man almost two years ago. Laurens County Deputies were dispatched to 1089 Friendship Church Road, north of Owings, around 9:30 the night of Thursday, August 18th, 2016 where the body of 64-year-old Arthur Lee Turner was found lying in a hallway of his residence. Coroner Nick Nichols stated that Turner had died at 5:40 the previous evening, August 17th. Following investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and SLED, Shamika Danielle Cunningham of 4835 North Old Laurens Road, Gray Court was arrested and charged with Murder and Strong Armed Robbery. She was accused of killing Mr. Turner with blunt force trauma to his head and of having taken a wallet, money and a debit card by force or intimidation.

Yesterday in Laurens County General Sessions Court, a now 33-year-old Shamika Danielle Cunningham entered a plea of Guilty to a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter. She was sentenced to 22 years, with credit given for the 678 days she’s been in jail since her July, 2016 arrest.

In the plea bargain, other charges of Armed Robbery, Strong Armed Robbery and Common Law Robbery were dismissed. She was also assigned to ATU and Mental Health Services.

Laurens Connection to Dead Woman’s Car

Friday, June 29, 2018

There is a Laurens County connection with the story of 45-year-old Stacy Davison Carmack. A body that had been burned was found at a Piedmont home, and was later identified as the remains of Carmack, who had been reported missing. The Greenville News reports that the true cause of her death remains under investigation, but that Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Flood said she “Possibly overdosed.” Greenville News reports two brothers are in jail in connection with her death. Arrested last week, 60-year-old Charles Alexander Dogan and his 52-year-old brother, Tony Nolan Dogan, of Oakvale Drive, have been charged with Obstructing an Investigation. Charles Dogan was also charged with Desecration of Human Remains. Greenville authorities arrived at their residence on news that of a police chase in Laurens County involving Ms. Carmack’s car.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday reported that a Laurens County Investigator initiated a traffic stop May 29th at the intersection of Chapman Road and South Main Street, Fountain Inn. A black, 2004 Mercedes Benz convertible was pursued for a short distance before the chase was terminated due to unsafe conditions. That Laurens County officer notified surrounding agencies and asked them to be on the lookout for the vehicle. It was located a short time later, on Goldsmith Road in Greenville County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Broadus Lamar Christie. The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Benjamin Harris Pressley and Sandra Michelle Barringer. Mr. Christie was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Suspension. Benjamin Harris Pressley was held for outstanding warrants out of Laurens and Greenville Counties. Sandra M. Barringer was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Laurens County.

During this investigation, Laurens County Deputies reported gaining information that the owner of the vehicle which was pursued had possibly just overdosed. This information was immediately relayed to a Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputy who was on scene with Laurens County Deputies.