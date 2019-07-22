Good Cooking & A Museum Fund-raiser

Cookbooks for Preservation at the Museum

Do you love cookbooks? A generous friend of the Laurens County Museum has decided to donate her cookbook collection to the museum as a fundraiser.

These books have been collected during her decades of travel from all over the United States - small towns and large, antique stores and bookstores, church and organization published as well as national collectibles.

Visit the new museum Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, on Friday, July 26, 6-9 p.m., during Finally Friday, and Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.-Noon, to view and buy the books. Be the first to choose and purchase from this amazing assembly of history through food. Great summer reading at wonderful prices! Support your local museum!

For more information, call the Laurens County Museum at (864)681-3678, or Debbie Vaughn at (864)683-3688.