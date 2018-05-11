Going to the polls: Governor & Congress

ELECTION TODAY: voting includes Governor and Congress

Polls will be open this Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., for voting in the General Election. There are no local contested elections in the Clinton-Joanna area.

District 55, Laurens, voters will cast ballots in a school board election. All eligible voters in Congressional District 3 can cast ballots for incumbent Republican Jeff Duncan, of Laurens County, or Democratic challenger Mary Geren, of Anderson.

All eligible voters in South Carolina will chose between Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith for governor.

A statewide referendum will decide if the state Superintendent of Education will continue to be an elected position, or will become a position appointed by the governor.

Laurens County voters will decide in a local referendum whether or not restaurants, bars and stores will be able to serve and sell beer and wine on Sunday (only in the unincorporated area, not the cities, of Laurens County).

In an unopposed race, Republican Jeff Carroll will become the new Laurens County Council District 5 member (his district includes part of Joanna). Also unopposed, Republican Kemp Younts will become the new Laurens County Council District 1 member.

Doug Gilliam, a Republican from Union, will become the new House District 42 member, replacing Democrat Mike Anthony who chose not to seek re-election. Gilliam has no opposition on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Three District 56 school board members are unopposed for re-election: Tammy Stewart, Seat 5; Jan Simmons, Seat 6; Keith Richardson, Seat 7.

Three District 55 school board seats have contested elections: Cathy Little, Jim Moore and Bessie Eaddy Williams, Seat 2; Steve Cole and Mark Earle, Seat 4; Susan Calhoun-Ware and David Underwood, Seat 6.

The Watershed Conservation Districts of Warrior Creek, Duncan Creek and Rabon Creek also will be on some Laurens County ballots.

Remember to bring your driver’s license to the polls when you vote.

More info: www.scvotes.org