God, Shield Our Congressman

A POWER-FILLED IMAGE.

Ministers and congregants of tonight's National Day of Prayer observance form a shield of protection around Congressman Jeff Duncan.

Duncan, R-3rd SC-Laurens, was the guest speaker for the observance at Davidson Street Baptist Church. He recalled two summers ago having a conversation with a gunman who went on to seriously wound one of Duncan's Congressional colleagues at a practice for the annual, inner city children charity baseball game. Authorities found later, the gunman had Duncan's name and description on his "hit list" - the annual baseball game comes up again next month and Congress members are practicing for it now. "I'm just Jeff Duncan. I'm just an auctioneer. Why target me?" Duncan asked. "Just because we disagree, over politics?"

In addition to Duncan, the observation - part of a nationwide day of reflection and prayer - featured prayers and music by Steve Keck, Jeri Parris Perkins, Melissa Moore, Mark Entrekin, and the Clinton High Chorus, director Dale Roth. This year's reflection verse: John 13:34, "Love one another. Just as I have loved you."