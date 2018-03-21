Go Back in Time with Tours

Guided Lantern Hike Set at Musgrove Mill

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will present a Guided Lantern Hike of the British Camp Trail on Saturday, March 31.

A park ranger will lead this hike; and along the trail, there will be re-enactors dressed as colonists from the 18th century who will describe what life was like during the colonial period in the backcountry of South Carolina. Join Musgrove Mill State Historic Site for this journey back through time.

The event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tours will depart from the visitor center at 7, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Space for the event is limited. Reservations for this event must be made in advance. Admission to the event is $5 per person. This is a Park Passport Plus event so admission is free with the Park Passport Plus.

Musgrove Mill State Historic Site is located on Highway 56. For more information or to make reservations, please contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100. Contact the park by e-mail: mgmillsp@scprt.com or go to www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.

Also, on Saturday, April 7, Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will offer a guided hike of the battlefield trail. The battle, which occurred in the early morning hours of August 19, 1780, was a significant patriot victory in the summer of 1780, and was instrumental in leading to the larger victory by patriot forces at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The tour will include a ranger-led hike of the 1.3-mile battlefield trail at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site that will take place along the site of the Battle of Musgrove’s Mill over 200 years ago.

Space for the Battlefield Tour is limited, and reservations are required in advance. The tour will depart from the park’s visitor center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, and will last approximately 2 hours. Comfortable shoes and a water bottle are recommended.

The deadline for reservations is 4 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018. The program is $2.00 per person.

For more information or to make a reservation contact Musgrove Mill State Historic Site at (864) 938-0100, e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com or go to www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.