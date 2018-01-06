GIVING: The foundation of a community

Laurens County Community Foundation unveils marketing and presents awards

The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) hosted a Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event on May 31.

The Community Foundation unveiled its new logo and website which can be found at www.laurenscountycf.org The 2017 LCCF Community Enrichment Grant award recipients including the Clinton Community Garden Project, Ford Elementary School/District 55, Main Street Laurens, MS Bailey Child Development Center/District 56 and the Rotary Club of Laurens were recognized.

The first George Love Philanthropy Award was also given to two individuals who have demonstrated outstanding civic and philanthropic leadership, Jim Roberts as well as Ann Cornelson. The LCCF links philanthropic leadership, charitable resources, and civic influence with needs and opportunities in the community.

To find out more and to learn how you can start making an impact in Laurens County, call 864-681-5223 or visit: www.laurenscountycf.org.

Information on the LCCF George Love Philanthropy Award:

The Laurens County Community Foundation recognizes two outstanding community members with the first annual George Love Philanthropy Award, in which a Laurens County resident is honored for their contributions to our community. This award is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding civic and philanthropic leadership through a proven record of exceptional generosity and financial support.

The Laurens County Community Foundation would like to recognize the impact these individuals have made in Laurens County and would like to honor them for their philanthropy and generosity in Laurens County which has been transformational.

Jim Roberts was instrumental in establishing the Laurens County Community Foundation. His tireless work made it possible for what the Foundation is today. He spent many hours through the years working hands on in the LCCF office developing and championing the vision and was instrumental in its establishment. The Good Shepherd Free Medical Clinic is also the brainchild of Jim Roberts. The Clinic now sees dozens of needy, uninsured patients each week. Jim Roberts exemplifies the very best in our community and we are so pleased to present him with this award and publically acknowledge all he does to make Laurens County a better place because of his community service and philanthropy.

Ann Cornelson was also instrumental in establishing the Laurens County Community Foundation. In addition to her service to the Foundation, Ann has been a very active member of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton — serving in various roles of leadership.

Ann Cornelson and her husband, George, have made a large impact on the students, faculty, staff, and life of Presbyterian College, who awarded Ann with honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service. She has worked closely with PC’s CHAMPS program inspiring young people in Laurens County. Ann’s generosity also includes contributions to endowed scholarships that provide financial assistance to students; the Cornelson Church Leadership Development Center; to numerous building and renovation projects — including Thomason Library renovations, Bailey Memorial Stadium, Templeton Physical Education Center, and the Neville Renewed campaign. Ann Cornelson exemplifies the very best in our community and we are so pleased to present her with this award and publically acknowledge all she does to make Laurens County a better place because of her community service and philanthropy.