The girls will be back in town

The 71st Annual Palmetto Girls State will be June 11-17 at Presbyterian College, with 640 delegates checking in on Sunday. On the PGS website, this is a Message to Delegates:

“To achieve all that ALA Palmetto Girls State has to offer requires only desire and enthusiasm on your part. ALA Palmetto Girls State is not a summer camp designed solely for your entertainment and relaxation. To reap all that ALA Palmetto Girls State has to offer, you must make a commitment to being involved and to participating in the activities of the week. As you give your best while participating in the activities and mock governmental campaigns and elections in the mythical state of ‘Palmetto,’ you will learn not only of our government and the political process, but you have the opportunity to learn much of yourself, to make new friends, and to have an enjoyable experience. ALA Palmetto Girls State has the potential to be an unforgettable and rewarding experience, as well as an inspiration for years to come, but only if you want it to be.”

Palmetto Boys State will be the same week at Anderson University. The two bodies will converge on Columbia next Friday to meet constitutional officers and hold a leadership rally.

These are the Laurens County students attending Palmetto Boys State (more than 900 delegates) and Palmetto Girls State:

Laurens District High School, Boys State: Conner Dunlap, Trevor Madden, Ben Carter, Jayon Babb, Matthew Lafond Favieres and Orin Patterson.

LDHS PGS delegates: Kelsey Hampton, Alicia Campbell and Kathryn Tribble.

Clinton High School delegates, PBS: Chris Cannon, Dawson Green, Thomas Hellams, Isaac MacMillan, Justin Nobles, William Scott, Elijah Toland and Alexander Windsor.

CHS PGS delegates: Elizabeth Childress, Elizabeth Jones, Sara Olivia Stephens, Destini Robinson and Alyssa Shiflet.

Laurens Academy PBS delegates: Wil Tindall and Ryan Anderson.

LA PGS delegate: Ashley Magda.

PREVIOUS:

Clinton High School juniors are headed for life-enriching experiences, thanks to the local American Legion and Auxiliary organizations.

Post 56 and the Auxiliary named recipients of Palmetto Boys State and Palmetto Girls State honors May 9, sending the group off to leadership development opportunities.

Palmetto Girls State will be June 11-17 at Presbyterian College. Boys State is the same week at Anderson University. At week’s end, the groups join forces for a rally on the Statehouse steps in Columbia.

Zac Ray, a Boys State delegate last spring, thanked the American Legion for “an amazing opportunity,” and told Boys and Girls Staters, “You make plenty of friends. If you have opportunities, you need to do it - run for government office, have fun, the whole experience is fun.”

Auxiliary President Robbie Cruickshanks said Girls State nationally was founded in 1937, and South Carolina joined in 1947. She said, “They teach responsible citizenship and love of God and country.”

“I challenge you young people to represent our school well,” said Ray Riley, the Legion post’s youth director.

Riley said there will be 1,025 delegates at Palmetto Boys State and South Carolina, per capita, sends the most of any state to the week of leadership development.

One Boys State delegate, Justin Easter, also was chosen for a trip to Washington, D.C. representing the Laurens Electric Cooperative. He will attend that conference, representing Laurens County, during the same week as Boys State.

The other Clinton High School Palmetto Boys State delegates are: William Christopher Cannon, Dawson Baker Green, Thomas David Hellums, Isaac Shane MacMillan, Justin Curtis Nobles, William Thompson Scott, Robert Elljah Toland, and Steven Alexander Windsor.

CHS Palmetto Girls State delegates are: Elizabeth Childress, Elizabeth Jones, Destiny Robinson, Alyssa Shiflet, Sara-Olivia Stephens and Bailey Stephens.

Also recognized during the Legion dinner was Josh Jones, the Clinton Middle School winner of the American Legion Americanism essay contest. His essay will be entered in statewide competition, and he will receive other recognition at the middle school’s awards program.