A gift to the community

HOME & GARDEN PHOTO FEATURE: Treasures too numerous to mention reside inside the Rick and Nancy Katzberg home on Clinton’s Calvert Avenue. It is the stunning outdoor space, however, that will take center stage as the Katzbergs play host to the Duke University men’s golf team April 21, as the Blue Devils compete for the ACC golf championship.

Atlantic Coast Conference teams will compete for the title at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, on Hwy 56 near Clinton. Town Ambassadors, including the Katzbergs, will host their favorite teams for get-togethers during the tournament, and the City of Clinton will have an ACC-welcome, beach and boogies festival at the uptown Depot on Saturday, April 22. The Town Rhythms program, a springtime first for the city, is free to the public.

The Katzbergs also have played host to Presbyterian College tennis teams. Being a hospitable host and hostess is just one part of turning their home into what Rick Katzberg calls, “a gift for the community.”

“We wanted everything we’ve done to be non-flashy, to maintain the elegance of the home,” he said. “This house has been here forever, and the previous owners in the back had a wooden deck.”

That has been replaced by an outdoor kitchen - plans are to mount large-screen TVs to keep up with the latest sports - and a unique fireplace that does not require a large chimney. The outdoor living space is visible from the street, on purpose. The hedges are not yet mature, but even when they are, the Katzbergs intend to keep the screening trimmed at a reasonable height. Newly planted small trees provide some screening for the spa area.

For the Katzbergs, the most important aspect of creating a park-like outdoor environment was having a plan.

They were living in California when they settled on this Calvert Avenue house as their retirement home. Mennonite carpenters transformed the kitchen, carved out a full bath and mud room, and opened a wall on the first floor, before they moved in. E-mails flew between Clinton and California to facilitate the work.

Then came the outdoor work - in three phases, front yard, back yard and patio. Rick Katzberg said, “We developed a master plan, and conducted interviews (for landscape architects). We did not want flamboyance, and the key to that was maintaining coordination with him.”

Pavers replaced asphalt in the back driveway, where their two compact cars sit protected under a new carport. The garage with custom-made doors to match the home’s exterior is being re-purposed. Plans call for a small garden, sitting area to be installed next to a playhouse, and a neighbor has installed a foot bridge and rocks to manage a bordering ditch. “The key to all this,” Rick Katzberg said, “is infrastructure.”

Nancy Katzberg said the landscapers installed grass before anybody thought about installing a natural gas line. The property has 10 lights fueled by natural gas, along with a gas grill and outdoor and indoor fireplaces. The Katzbergs had a state-of-the-art sprinkler system installed and floodlights for the house and front yard. “The LED lights are a better technology,” Nancy Katzberg said.

They started in 2012 restoring this home for which they have the original 1930 drawings. It is built from the stone of a 100-year-old Presbyterian Church that burned.

Until late in the twentieth century, the house was home to members of the PC and Thornwell founding Jacobs family.

Restoring it, the Katzbergs says, is “a work in progress.”

Rick Katzberg said, “We wanted everything defined and not unfriendly. We want to embrace the town. At first, we were scared to death, now we know, we did the right thing. It will be here forever. This is a house we can grow into.”