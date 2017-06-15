Home / Breaking News / Giant heathcare system being created

Giant heathcare system being created

Thu, 06/15/2017 - 4:16pm Vic MacDonald
Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health -- The merger will make the new company: ▪  The largest health system in South Carolina with 13 hospitals and hundreds of physician practices and ambulatory centers, serving 1.2 million patients annually ▪  Generate and estimted $3.9 billion in annual net revenue. ▪  Provide health care to nearly half of South Carolinians who will be within 15 minutes of one of our locations. ▪  One of the 50 largest health care systems in the country. ▪  South Carolina’s leading provider of charity and uncompensated care with hundreds of millions of dollars provided annually and nearly one-third of the state’s Medicaid services. ▪  The largest private employer in South Carolina with more more than 28,000 team members and 2,800 physicians - Source: The State newspaper on-line

To our communities: We are excited to announce Greenville Health System (manager of Laurens County Memorial Hospital) and Palmetto Health are coming together to create a better health care future for South Carolina. 

We will create a new, not-for-profit health company designed to improve the health and well-being of South Carolinians in ways we cannot do alone. 

 

Our patients have told us they need high-quality, accessible health care at an affordable cost. Coming together will enable us to shape and lead health care by creating efficiencies and programs to address our communities’ needs today and for generations to come. Working together, we will address the many critical health issues that affect the people of our state and bring greater value to our patients.

 

Our new health company shares a commitment to caring for all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay. Nearly half of South Carolinians will be within 15 minutes of one of our physician practices or health facilities and, together, we will serve patients from every one of our state’s 46 counties. 

 

Our new health company will be led by a board of directors committed to improving the health of our communities. These community leaders will be selected based upon expertise needed by the organization and will be initially appointed by the governing boards overseeing Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health.

 

Because of its scale, the new health company has the potential to invest an additional $1 billion over the next five years in our Midlands and Upstate communities. To improve the health of our citizens, we will be able to multiply our current efforts to enhance programs, tap into the latest technology, improve facilities and develop our team members.

 

We will honor and embrace the unique cultures Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health have built, nurturing the best of both cultures in our new health company. Our numerous academic and educational programs will be strengthened and enhanced by our partnership. 

 

We consider it a privilege to meet your health care needs. Our patients will continue to receive the care they expect and deserve from their trusted provider now and in the future.

 

Ultimately, this partnership will keep our communities’ health care provided by a strong South Carolina-based company.

 

We look forward to caring for you,

 

Greenville Health System and Affiliates

 

Frances Ellison

Board of Directors Chair

 

Michael C. Riordan

Chief Executive Officer

 

Palmetto Health

 

Beverly Chrisman

Board of Directors Chair

 

Charles D. Beaman, Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

 

MORE ON THE MERGER:

 

http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article156364674.html

 

