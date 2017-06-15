Giant heathcare system being created

To our communities: We are excited to announce Greenville Health System (manager of Laurens County Memorial Hospital) and Palmetto Health are coming together to create a better health care future for South Carolina.

We will create a new, not-for-profit health company designed to improve the health and well-being of South Carolinians in ways we cannot do alone.

Our patients have told us they need high-quality, accessible health care at an affordable cost. Coming together will enable us to shape and lead health care by creating efficiencies and programs to address our communities’ needs today and for generations to come. Working together, we will address the many critical health issues that affect the people of our state and bring greater value to our patients.

Our new health company shares a commitment to caring for all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay. Nearly half of South Carolinians will be within 15 minutes of one of our physician practices or health facilities and, together, we will serve patients from every one of our state’s 46 counties.

Our new health company will be led by a board of directors committed to improving the health of our communities. These community leaders will be selected based upon expertise needed by the organization and will be initially appointed by the governing boards overseeing Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health.

Because of its scale, the new health company has the potential to invest an additional $1 billion over the next five years in our Midlands and Upstate communities. To improve the health of our citizens, we will be able to multiply our current efforts to enhance programs, tap into the latest technology, improve facilities and develop our team members.

We will honor and embrace the unique cultures Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health have built, nurturing the best of both cultures in our new health company. Our numerous academic and educational programs will be strengthened and enhanced by our partnership.

We consider it a privilege to meet your health care needs. Our patients will continue to receive the care they expect and deserve from their trusted provider now and in the future.

Ultimately, this partnership will keep our communities’ health care provided by a strong South Carolina-based company.

We look forward to caring for you,

Greenville Health System and Affiliates

Frances Ellison

Board of Directors Chair

Michael C. Riordan

Chief Executive Officer

Palmetto Health

Beverly Chrisman

Board of Directors Chair

Charles D. Beaman, Jr.

Chief Executive Officer

