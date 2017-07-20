GHS responds to July 13 incident at Laurens County Memorial

The Greenville Health System released a statement Wednesday in response to an incident July 13 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital. “Every patient who visits an emergency department at any one of our hospitals receives a medical screening exam to determine if they have an emergent medical condition. If such a condition exists, the patient is stabilized within the capabilities of that hospital. If the hospital doesn’t have the capabilities to treat the patient, the patient is provided an appropriate transfer to another facility," the GHS statement said.

A woman who deputies say was the victim of a brutal sexual assault was denied an examination, which would have included the collection of evidence, at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on a call for service in reference to a burglary and sexual assault.

A deputy on scene called for an ambulance to transport the victim to the Laurens County Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation. Sexual assault investigations include evaluations and processes that involve nurses and/or doctors collecting evidence and looking for signs of trauma to the victim. This evidence is collected in a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit, which is then turned over to the Law Enforcement Agency conducting the investigation.

The Laurens County Memorial Hospital did not have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner on duty to perform the examination and collect the evidence, and the sheriff’s office said the hospital refused to perform this procedure. The hospital recommended that the victim go to a hospital in Greer to have this done.

GHS statement: “In the case of a sexual assault, it is general practice at all of our facilities to have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) provide a sexual assault exam because these nurses have special training in medical forensics and often provide expert testimony if a case goes to trial. If a SANE-certified nurse is not present, we offer patients the opportunity to be immediately transported to a facility where a SANE-certified nurse is available. If a patient doesn’t want to be transported, a doctor can perform the exam.

"However, in all cases, a patient must give consent for the exam to occur. If a patient does not consent or says they want to leave, we must respect their wishes. “While we cannot discuss the specifics of this particular case due to patient privacy, I can assure you that we followed the law and that all appropriate medical protocols and policies were followed. Patients are the focus of everything we do, and we strive to provide the best care possible to all of our patients,” said Catherine Chang, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Greenville Health System