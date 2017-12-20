GHS-Laurens County Memorial Hospital is a surgery-monitor award winner

Knee, colon surgeries locally have Zero Harm designation

Having surgeries performed on knees and colons, two of the three specialized surgeries tracked by a state association, are resulting in “Zero Harm” to the patients at GHS-Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Tracking these surgeries over a 30-month period (hip surgery is also tracked), there were no infections reported by patients who went to the local hospital for these procedures.

The staff at GHS-LCMH pointed to this designation, and a statewide award, when the administration asked them to list the hospital’s accomplishments of 2017. Thinking they would get a few “high-points” from the staff, hospital officials instead received more than 30 specific instances where GHS-LCMH met or exceeded expectations in patient care and healthcare delivery.

Not wanting to list all 30 (but having them ready in case anybody asks), hospital officials highlighted 10 for members of the Laurens County media in a meeting last Wednesday at the Greenville Health System-Laurens County Memorial Hospital facility.

“We made a simple request to our staff: Tell us what has gone well,” said Justin Benfield, chief operating officer, GHS Southern Region. He and Dr. David Williams, chief clinical officer, Southern Region, and the GHS-LCMH Marketing Director Jamie Adair met with representatives of The Chronicle, Laurens County Advertiser, WLBG radio and golaurens.com.

This is an explanation of the designation GHS-LCMH won for knee and colon surgeries, the South Carolina Hospitals Association’s Zero Harm Award:

“Each year approximately 80,000 US patients will get an infection from a central line. Up to 31,000 of them will die from that infection.

“A central line is a long tube inserted into a patient’s vein to provide fluids and medications. Infections can occur if the tube is not cleaned for a long enough time or not placed in a precise way.

“For decades, these infections were thought to be an unfortunate but unavoidable part of health care. But in our state, providers knew they could do better.

“In 2009, 21 South Carolina hospitals joined with national health care leader Johns Hopkins University to prevent these potentially deadly infections. The hospitals examined their own past cases. They received proven clinical education, tools, resources, and just as important – support from one another as they worked toward a common purpose.

“Those 21 hospitals saw a 69 percent improvement rate in central line-associated blood stream infections over a two-year period, greatly surpassing the national improvement rate of 40 percent. By avoiding those infections instead of treating them once they occurred, the hospitals reported a $1.3 million cost savings.

“Today, South Carolina hospitals report a blood stream infection rate 43 percent lower than the national average. And 35 of our hospitals have maintained a rate of zero blood stream infections for up to 18 straight months.

The ultimate goal of our hospitals is zero harm. That’s why SCHA created the Certified Zero Harm Awards Program in 2013 to publicly recognize South Carolina hospitals’ excellent progress in making care safer, specifically the elimination of bloodstream and post-surgery infections. These infections are very costly for hospitals, and can be frightening or even fatal for patients. The response to the program has been overwhelming – in the first year alone 30 member hospitals earned 70 separate awards in three different categories.”

One of those award-winning hospitals, for knee and colon surgeries, at the silver level, is GHS-Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Benefield and Williams said it is a credit to the surgeons and staffs that these operations are safer than ever, in keeping with a key LCMH goal of improving the patients, and the provider, experience.