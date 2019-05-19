Getting the Rhythm

PHOTOS: Lee Roy Parnell provides a high-energy finale for Rhythm on the Rails Saturday evening on the East Main St. main stage.

Backed by a tight 3-piece band and his significant other, Lisa Stewart, on vocals, Parnell present his hits and new music from 2018's "Midnight Believer," one of the year's Top 10 Blues Albums. Active since 1990, Parnell has topped the charts (all at No. 2) with "What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am," (1992); "Tender Moment" (1993) & "A Little Bit of You" (1995). Parnell is a true triple-threat - singer, songwriter and musician.

Parnell says, "Only now do I feel like I'm truly hitting my stride. Lifers don't quit, you know. I'd like to keep making a record every 18 months or so ... record with some friends of mine again. I want to keep making music that comes straight from the heart."