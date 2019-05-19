Home / Breaking News / Getting the Rhythm

Getting the Rhythm

Sun, 05/19/2019 - 5:36am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos by Vic MacDonald

PHOTOS: Lee Roy Parnell provides a high-energy finale for Rhythm on the Rails Saturday evening on the East Main St. main stage.

Backed by a tight 3-piece band and his significant other, Lisa Stewart, on vocals, Parnell present his hits and new music from 2018's "Midnight Believer," one of the year's Top 10 Blues Albums. Active since 1990, Parnell has topped the charts (all at No. 2) with "What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am," (1992); "Tender Moment" (1993) & "A Little Bit of You" (1995). Parnell is a true triple-threat - singer, songwriter and musician. 

Parnell says, "Only now do I feel like I'm truly hitting my stride. Lifers don't quit, you know. I'd like to keep making a record every 18 months or so ... record with some friends of mine again. I want to keep making music that comes straight from the heart."

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here