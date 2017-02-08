Getting a head start in the workplace

Workforce Pathways Scholarship Recipients Complete CNC Class

The Workforce Pathways Scholarship is still available to any student in the Piedmont Technical College seven-county service area who is seeking training in information technology, advanced manufacturing and health care. Recipients of the scholarship who recently completed the CNC precision operator certificate program at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing - in Laurens County - are, from left, Brian Padgett, Deanna Franklin, James Pennington, Ashley McClain and Montell Smith, pictured with instructor Phillip Calhoun. This 19-credit hour curriculum allows students to get the training they need and get into the workforce quickly. This certificate program also perfectly aligns with PTC’s machine tool technology associates degree curriculum, should the student decide to continue on with their studies. For more information on the Workforce Pathways Scholarship, call Continuing Education at (864) 941-8400.