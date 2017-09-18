Home / Breaking News / Get sippin' this Friday

Get sippin' this Friday

Mon, 09/18/2017 - 5:21pm Vic MacDonald
Also, auditions for youth show are this Sunday
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

 

Sippin’ re-energizes friendships - opening Friday.

The 2017-18 season of the Laurens County Community Theatre opens on Friday, Sept. 22, with the hilarious comedy “THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY” starring Ami Vaughn, Megan, Walsh, Kay Addison and Kelly Gallagher. Four over forty women re-genergize their lives through challenges and ever-growing friendships. Additional performances at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts are September 23rd, 28th, and 29th with 7:30 pm curtains, and a 3 pm matinee on Saturday, Sept. 30th. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens\ students. - Photo provided  

 

 

LCCT will have “Schoolhouse Rock” auditions

 

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming Youth production “SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR.” Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts. It is open for second grade children up to adults.  Come prepared to sing a short piece and read from the script; have a list of conflicts for rehearsals through November 18.  

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here