Get sippin' this Friday

Sippin’ re-energizes friendships - opening Friday.

The 2017-18 season of the Laurens County Community Theatre opens on Friday, Sept. 22, with the hilarious comedy “THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY” starring Ami Vaughn, Megan, Walsh, Kay Addison and Kelly Gallagher. Four over forty women re-genergize their lives through challenges and ever-growing friendships. Additional performances at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts are September 23rd, 28th, and 29th with 7:30 pm curtains, and a 3 pm matinee on Saturday, Sept. 30th. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens\ students. - Photo provided

LCCT will have “Schoolhouse Rock” auditions

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming Youth production “SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR.” Sunday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts. It is open for second grade children up to adults. Come prepared to sing a short piece and read from the script; have a list of conflicts for rehearsals through November 18.