GE opens facility near Clinton

GE Alternative Energy R&D in the I-26 Commerce Park conducted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Thursday. The facility develops turbine blades for on-shore wind energy turbines. Laurens County Development Corporation and City of Clinton officials were among the invited guests. - City of Clinton photo

GE Renewable Energy Selects Clinton for New Test Facility

The City of Clinton and its partners have sold a building near I-26 to a company that put the city at the forefront of a renewable energy source for the United States and beyond.

GE Renewable Energy today announced that it has selected Clinton for a new research and development facility.

The $29 million facility will be used to test prototype bearing designs and evaluate next generation bearing technology for the company’s Onshore Wind business. Located at 19267 SC-72, Clinton, the company will begin operation by the end of the year. The company is based in Schenectady, N.Y.

Pete McCabe, President and CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind business, said, “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to expand our presence in South Carolina. The highly skilled workforce and proximity to other GE facilities makes this an ideal location to continue our research as we work to provide sustainable, reliable, affordable energy for everyone.”

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said, “We are extremely pleased that GE has chosen Clinton for their research and development facility. A fortune 500 company such as GE will be a significant contributor to the development of the Clinton I-26 Commerce Park and is a great fit for our overall master plan for the exit 54 area.

“On behalf of the Clinton city council and our citizens, I wish to extend a warm welcome and look forward to a long term relationship between the City of Clinton and GE.”

GE Renewable Energy is a $10 billion start-up that brings together one of the broadest product and service portfolios of the renewable energy industry, a company statement said.

Combining onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies such as concentrated solar power, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts capacity globally to make the world work better and cleaner. With more than 12,000 employees present in more than 55 countries, GE Renewable Energy is backed by the resources of the world’s first digital industrial company.

“Our goal is to demonstrate to the rest of the world that nobody should ever have to choose between affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy,” the statement said.

Jeff Field, chairman of Laurens County Development Corporation, said, “We are excited to welcome General Electric to Laurens County. Having one of the strongest brands in the world locate in our county will help us continue to attract high quality industries as well as kickstart the development of the Clinton 26 Commerce Park.

“This spec building was a collaboration between many entities, and this announcement is a great example what can be done with partnerships and collaboration. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with GE and wish them many years of success in Laurens County.”

Joe Wood, chair of Laurens County Council, said, “Another great investment in Laurens County. Many people with great ideas and looking to the future to make this happen. Laurens County welcomes you.”

The building that GE Renewable Energy will occupy is 75,000 sq. ft. on 17.3 acres. Its sale price was $3.5 million, according to the Advantage Clinton website. It has no rail access, but is just a mile from I-26 in the Clinton 26 Commerce Park. It is 168 miles from the Port of Charleston.

Today’s GE-Clinton announcement was the second involving an Upstate industry this week.

On Monday, BMW in Greer celebrated its 25th anniversary by announcing a $600 million investment and 1,000 new jobs, bringing its campus workforce to 10,000 employees.

SC Gov. Henry McMaster said, “BMW is the company that, in many ways, put South Carolina on the map when its leadership decided to build its first North American manufacturing facility in Greenville 25 years ago. Today’s celebration is the culmination of the hard work of so many, and the fact that one of our most valued corporate citizens is continuing to invest in South Carolinians is a testament to the excellence and innovation this partnership has fostered for decades, and will continue to for many more.”

BMW unveiled its new X3, third generation of mid-size cross-over vehicles during the Monday event.

July 5, 2017:

After GE Renewable Energy announcement,

what’s the next move for City of Clinton?

A company the size of General Electric always is going to do research somewhere. For that reason, Clinton’s chief economic developer is confident that the spec building in I-26 Commerce Center is going to buzz with activity this month and next, and well into the future.

Marvin Moss said Thursday GE Renewable Energy’s decision to commit to a 5-year lease on the building “validates the park.”

“It’s always harder to get that first tenant in an industrial park,” Moss said. “Then, the second one will follow.”

City officials are coming up with plans to immediately re-invest in another spec building at I-26 Commerce, Moss said. This building could be in the 50,000 - 60,000 sq. ft. range, he said.

“John McClure and JW Clinton LLC really stepped to the plate on this one,” Moss said. “They took a gamble and it’s paid off. We are looking for partners.”

Moss said the I-26 Commerce building, in which GE Renewable Energy will invest $29 million to create 17 research and development jobs, is the fifth spec building constructed in Laurens County - and the first that moved before final completion.

It’s likely the GE logo will not be on the spec building when the wind energy research team moves in. There might not be any name on the building, Moss said, “but we’re going to be telling everybody, ‘That’s GE.’ A Fortune 500 company, with that kind of stamina in our commerce park, it really validates the park.”

Moss said concerns that the project creates just 17 jobs are unfounded. These engineers working on the cutting edge of America’s next great power source - with nuclear and coal fading - are going to be great neighbors for the City of Clinton, Moss said.

“They’re going to be eating lunch somewhere, and shopping somewhere. We are planning now for the next retail space at Exit 54 (of I-26).”

The area is connected with more restaurants at Exit 52 by a frontage road, so someone traveling from the I-26 Commerce Center to Blue Ocean, for instance, never has to get on the interstate. The city has cut a retail-available pad onto land on the frontage road, and the in-development Millers Fork Walking Trail will have a frontage road access point.

Moss said the city is not being neglected, even with attention being paid to the interstate. The City of Clinton through a bond issue will re-hab sewer lines in the core area along Broad Street. Lydia Mill and Clinton Mill infrastructure re-hab is continuing through Community Development Block Grants.

“We’ve done a lot of this work with more than $2 million dollars in grants,” Moss said.

To the north of Clinton last week, BMW announces 1,000 more jobs at its Greer site. To the south of Clinton last week, Samsung announced 950 jobs at the former Caterpillar site in Newberry.

“If we had an industry come in (to Clinton) with 200 jobs, we’d be in a fix,” Moss said. Not that city officials wouldn’t welcome an announcement like that, but there would be concerns about the labor pool.

“Laurens County’s unemployment is 3.7%. That’s basically full employment,” Moss said. Starting small - 17 highly trained, engineering jobs - allows I-26 Commerce Center to establish its footprint without fierce competition for labor, Moss said.

“Some of them will be transfers, and will stay where they are living. Some will want to drive just a couple of miles to work,” Moss said. “I always tell people, ‘We would love for you to live in Laurens County, but if you want a gated community in Simpsonville or Mauldin, you will always be going to work against the flow of traffic.’”