Game, dinner will be dedicated to women inspiring players

Clinton High School Athletics has announced plans before and during the Sept. 8th “Dedication Game” at Wilder Stadium.

A dinner on Sept. 5 will be dedicated to women in the players’ lives who have made a difference to them. All football parents have received a letter about attending the dinner on the 5th and the game on the 8th (against Aiken). The dinner will be in the Clinton High School cafeteria.

Peggy Nibert will be the guest speaker. Peggy and her husband Gregg Nibert, former men’s basketball head coach at Presbyterian College, are foster parents, with their sons Shaun and Van, for newborns who need protection and nurture. Their work has been acknowledged on ESPN and in other basketball venues.

A statement says, “Each player will honor the woman in their life that has raised them and is responsible for them being where they are today. On Tuesday, September 5, we will have a dinner at CHS to recognize these women who have poured their heart and soul in to raising these young men. Each player will write a letter of love to share with their special woman about why they love them and why they will be dedicating the Aiken game to each of them. The women will also share why they love the young man that has chosen them.”

For Red Devil football, it is part of the theme F.A.M.I.L.Y., Forget About Me, I Love You. “Who has given us a better example of F.A.M.I.L.Y. than the woman who has raised us!?” the statement said. “Their example of unselfishness, unending love, determination, courage and servant leadership are characteristics that we try to instill in our football team. There is a quote that says that ‘the woman who raises us holds our hand for a while, but holds our heart forever.’ We believe this to be true and feel it is important that as young men, they learn how to say, ‘I love you.’”