A Gala in Support of a New Museum

APRIL 20: Gala Night at The Museum

Join us Friday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lauren County Museum Witherspoon Building for our annual Spring Gala.

The guest speaker will be preservationist Ernest Shealy from Newberry. He has a Master's Degree in Architectural History and a Certificate in Historic Preservation.

This year, we will have a sit-down buffet meal catered by Rey Stoddard and entertainment by well known DJ Pat Patterson; beer and wine will be available. This is a fun event hosted by the Laurens County Museum Membership Committee.

Museum members: $25.00 single ticket/ $40.00 for two; non-museum members $35.00 single and $50.00 for two.. Tickets may be purchased online at https://laurenscountymuseum.us or mail check to LCMA, PO Box 932, Laurens, SC 29360. Upon purchase of the tickets your name will be added to the guest list at the door. There will be no printed tickets.

For more information, call Debbie Vaughn at 864-683-3688 or email at dncvaughn@yahoo.com or call Fay Edge at 864-923-0083. See you all there!!