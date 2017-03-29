The future of men's golf

Golf tournament at Musgrove - chance to see future PGA golfers compete for championship -- Banners up in Uptown Clinton

Golfers of all ages and skill levels can watch the PGA players of tomorrow next month at a course near Clinton.

The ACC men’s golf tournament will be April 21-23 at Musgrove Mill Golf Club, on Hwy 56, east of Clinton. Parking is limited at the venue, so the City of Clinton and the Tourism Committee of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce are working to organize and promote a shuttle service connecting the golf club to Hampton Inn & Suites, team headquarters, and uptown Clinton.

The tourism committee discussed this visitor-friendly event, and two others, during its monthly meeting March 8. The next Tourism Committee meeting will be April 12. Sub-committees also are working on the May 20 Heritage Hype, in uptown Clinton, and the Aug. 21 solar eclipse viewing activities at several points throughout the county. Laurens County will be one of the country’s best viewing spots this summer for a full solar eclipse (more info: www.totaleclipselaurenssc.com).

The eclipse weekend, Aug.18-21, will include a Sunday cruise-in in downtown Laurens. Pontiac car enthusiasts from throughout the United States will participate in the cruise-in, and stay in Laurens County that night to watch the solar eclipse then next afternoon.

The tourism committee is developing ways to entice them to come back, and spend money, along with the ACC men’s golf parents and fans, and history enthusiasts attracted to Heritage Hype, the third annual history and adventure expo.

Heritage Hype, on May 20, will be part of the City of Clinton’s Rhythm on the Rails festival, May 19-20, centered around the uptown Depot. A full days of barbecue competition, music, family fun and railroad heritage displays is planned for ROTR.

With the theme “Experience the Future. Honor the Past,” Heritage Hype will “feature the six areas of Laurens County tourism, the visual and performing arts, dining, history, lodging, recreation and shopping ... while shining light on the county’s vast tourism industry which is sure to entice many to return again and again,” a Chamber announcement says.

While all the tourism initiatives take planning, the ACC men’s golf tournament is the most “right now” project for city and county tourism. The City of Clinton has announced a Town Rhythms uptown block party for Saturday evening, April 22, featuring The Shag Doctorz.

Town Ambassadors are hosting the individual golf teams from ACC member schools in their homes earlier that evening. It is expected that the golfers, coaches, parents and fans all will converge with Clinton residents and visitors at the uptown Deport for the free music event.

Organizers also are contacting Clinton High, Laurens District High, Laurens Academy and Presbyterian College golf teams about attending the tournament at Musgrove. The PC men’s golf team will be playing that same weekend (April 21-23) at the Big South Tournament at The Patriot course in Ninety Six, in neighboring Greenwood County.

This year’s Big South tournament is hosted by High Point University. The Big South women’s golf tournament will be the weekend before (April 17-17), also at The Patriot.

Golf fans could get a “two-fer” - watching ACC men’s play near Clinton and Big South men’s play near Ninety Six - as the towns are about 20 miles apart, on either side of Lake Greenwood.

Tourism committee members will be marketing the ACC tournament to members of Lakeside Country Club, Stoney Point and other courses in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson area.

The main concern with the ACC Tournament is parking at the venue, but plans are in the works for parking availability at Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, with a short-distance shuttle to Musgrove Mill Golf Club, and the shuttles from the Hampton Inn and uptown Clinton.

Concessions will be available at the Musgrove golf site, which also has a nature conservancy. Fan experience and viewing locations will be handled by the Atlantic Coast Conference (members: Clemson, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest).

(Town Rhythms of Clinton 2017 - Saturday, April 22, featuring The Shag Doctorz, at 7 p.m. at The Depot Stage, East Main Street, Clinton. Family fun and entertain, bring a law chair and join in this free concert series. More info: 864-200-4503, or e-mail: mriley@cityofclintonsc.com.)

WHO TO WATCH, the latest ACC Men's Golf news:

http://www.theacc.com/news/zalatoris-named-acc-men-s-golfer-of-the-month...