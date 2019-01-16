Future Expenses - coming for Laurens County

Long-range planning: Laurens County aims to deal with near future “big-ticket” expenses

For the second time, Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime has introduced the county council to the concept of long-range planning for future capital needs.

The county needs to renovate its Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens, address space and security needs for EMS and E-911 operations, provide “rolling stock” for sheriff’s, fire and first-response personnel, and figure out a way to tell travelers they are in Laurens County.

Caime said all that can be done in avoiding a tax increase in the short-terms, but prospects are less certain in the long-term.

One factor in making these decisions is the fact that Laurens County is growing. The county had the second highest in the nation GDP growth over the last five years - 143% - about half of which was driven by the massive ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court-Owings. In response, the Laurens County Development Corporation and Laurens Electric Cooperative are building an industrial park, The Connexial Center, on the other side of I-385 from where ZF is located and just east of fast-growing Simpsonville. (GDP is gross domestic product.)

The economic growth is not subsiding. Last Tuesday, county council took action that will bring another $14.5 million in manufacturing investment on-line in Laurens County in 2019; an investment on top of that will come from an existing industry, Flame Spray, an Italian company (see related article this issue).

Caime said, “We see some great economic opportunities in Laurens County.”

But, he said, there also are challenges in catching up with deferred maintenance.

The county will need $6.2 million in “rolling stock” in the next 10 years, he said. Rather that buy that in “spikes,” Caime is developing a plan to buy some vehicles every year for several years. “Good used vehicles bought through the state” is one way to address the need, especially on the law enforcement side, he said.

EMS has been underfunded, Caime said, so now a dedicated 7.2 mils of taxes is spent on the emergency medical response.

Solid waste disposal has been underfunded, Caime said, and the council was unwilling to impose a $12 annual fee increase to financially stabilize the operation. Council upped the fee $5 instead. The county will need to spend $1.03 million for a transfer station, an old landfill, trash pickup and animal control (all public works department functions), Caime said. There is zero money budgeted now to deal with the county’s old landfill, he said.

It will cost $3 million to $5 million to renovate the Historic Courthouse, work that Caime said must be done because the iconic structure is “the face of Laurens County.”

At a February meeting, the council will receive a 200-page report on what needs to be done to stabilize the Historic Courthouse. Caime said the project might qualify for a federal historic preservation grant.

In the last three year, the county has spent $1.9 million upgrading E-911. Caime said now that emergency phone response system needs to be moved because it’s in a building near the flood-plain and within derailment-danger of a railroad track. It could be combined with a new EMS headquarters, and that EMS/emergency response center would cost between $3 million and $5 million to construct and equip.

Caime said the county can issue a general obligation bond, to be repaid through property tax, for these projects. Or, the voters could be asked to pass a 1-cent capital sales tax to fund specific projects. The tax stays in effect for a specific times, as the projects are done, then can be renewed to fund more projects.

The money cannot be used for salaries and operations.

Also, according to Caime, Laurens County needs parks upgrades, signs, a Swamp Rabbit Trail connection, a way to highlight unique features of its rivers, a public entry point on Lake Greenwood, roads and bridges, and landscaping for the I-385 corridor. All these factor into a “quality of life” improvement that will attract more - property and sales tax-paying - residents.

Developing a good long-range plan, Caime said, “will outlast our work as a council now.”