Funny Monk-ys

The monks of Laurens County: Entertainment is provided by the merry monks of Saint Bernard's monastery in LCCT's hilarious musical production “Monky Business.”

The show's opening is Friday, Feb. 24 and continuing Feb. 25, March 2, 3 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 4. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens/students. Performances will be at the Gillam Center, on the Thornwell Home for Children campus, S. Broad St., Clinton. For additional information, call 833-5228. Pictured are: Lesslie Blakely, Jim Barton, Jeramy Oropeza, Randy Randall and Graham Szymanski. – Photo provided