Home / Breaking News / Funny Monk-ys

Funny Monk-ys

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 2:09pm Vic MacDonald
Musical shows how monks try to save their abbey from destruction
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

The monks of Laurens County: Entertainment is provided by the merry monks of Saint Bernard's monastery in LCCT's hilarious musical production “Monky Business.”

The show's opening is Friday, Feb. 24 and continuing Feb. 25, March 2, 3 with 7:30 p.m. curtains and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 4.  Tickets are $12 adults and $10 senior citizens/students.  Performances will be at the Gillam Center, on the Thornwell Home for Children campus, S. Broad St., Clinton. For additional information, call 833-5228.  Pictured are:  Lesslie Blakely, Jim Barton, Jeramy Oropeza, Randy Randall and Graham Szymanski. – Photo provided

The next Laurens County Community Theatre production is a youth show "101 Dalmatians." Cast List: https://www.facebook.com/Laurens-County-Community-Theater-77307835117/

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here