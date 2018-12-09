Fund is underway for softball player

A Presbyterian College softball player is in a coma

A Facebook posting says the Blue Hose player from Summervills fell out during practice, and needs a new liver to survive. An on-line fund-raiser has raised $2,050 of an $8,000 goal for medical treatment. This is the GoFundMe post on social media:

If you’ve ever talking to Camryn or the Alverson family, you were greeted with sweet smiles and very cheesy jokes. Sadly, last week Camryn fell out at the end of softball practice at Presbyterian College and was rushed to the hospital. She had over a 107 degree fever, and her organs began to shut down. She is in a deep coma and is in need of a new liver to survive. The community has been praying, loving, and hoping Camryn receives a new liver.

Camryn was more than a teammate, she was an amazing friend. She always had a smile on her face and was determined everyday to be the best person she could be.

We all know how expensive hospital bills can get. I know the Alervson family will be forever greatful, whatever donations they receive to help with Camryn’s medical bills. If you are not able to donate, please continue to pray and share.

Thank you.

She is a sophomore and this is her PC Softball roster listing:

2018: Made 20 appearances for 41.2 innings ... Carried a 2-1 record with wins over Iona and East Tennessee State ... Led the team with 20 games in relief, opposing batting average (.287), ERA (4.03), and 14 games finished, which ranked tied for second in the PC DI season record book ... Struck out a career-high three against East Tennessee State and Charleston Southern ... Saw time in 16 games in the DP spot, picked up her first home run against Jacksonville ... Recorded RBI in four games and at least one runs scored in four ...

High School: A member of the varsity softball team for six years, the team was SC 4A Region 8 Champion and District runner-up ... In 2016 Alverson was named SC 4A Region 8 Player of the Year, Ashley Ridge High School MVP, and Ashley Ridge High School Offensive Player of the Year ... She was also named to the CAWS All-State Team, the HSSR All-State Team, the All-LowCountry Team ... Her pitching stats in 2016 included a 10-0 record, 60 strikeouts, a 1.40 ERA ... She also batted .566, with 22 RBI and three home runs ... Clubbed with the Carolina Elite ... A member of the National Honor Society, was president of Spanish Honor Society, and was an Academic Letter Recipient from 2014-2016 ...

Person: Born Camryn Hazel-Bryce Alverson in Summerville, S.C. ... Parents are John and Angela Alverson ... She chose PC because she really loved the red brick campus, small class sizes, and the friendly atmosphere of the campus ... Wherever she went on campus, there was always a smiling face or someone saying good morning or hello ... She really liked seeing that the softball team was a family and she really clicked with the coaches and current players ... Intends to major in Biology with a minor in teaching.