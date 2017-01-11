Home / Breaking News / FRIDAY - Help Plant a Tree - or Five

FRIDAY - Help Plant a Tree - or Five

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 11:05am Vic MacDonald
By: 
City of Clinton

ARBOR DAY TO BE CELEBRATED THIS FRIDAY AT CLINTON MILL PARK 

 

The City of Clinton in partnership with the Clinton Canopy and the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District will celebrate Arbor Day in Clinton, Friday November 3, at 2 p.m. in the Clinton Mill Park located at 700 North Sloan Street.

Five nuttall oaks will be planted in various locations around the park property during the celebration which will include a welcome and proclamation of Arbor Day by Mayor Bob McLean, a prayer led by Calvary Baptist Church pastor Leland Nelson, an Arbor Day award presentation, followed by the planting of the trees.

The public is invited to attend.

“Planting trees in this location is especially fitting since we lost a large oak tree in the park during the weather related to Hurricane Irma,” said Interim City Manager and City Forester Dale Satterfield.

For more information, contact the Special Projects office at 864.200.4503.

