Freedom Fund Recognition

Laurens County NAACP presents Freedom Fund awards

The following awards were presented last Saturday at the Laurens County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet and the following persons were recipients:

Recognition Award - Adolphus Brewster (as past president)

President's Award - Dr. Robert E. Shortt

Julia A. Pearson Membership Award - Shirley H. Clark

C. D. Beasley Sr. Service Award - Patsy Casey

Martin Luther King Award - Anthony Carpenter

Coretta Scott King Award - Janice Kennedy

Michelle Obama Award - Carolyn Beasley Shortt

Youth Award - Yoneko Allen

NAACP Economic Justice Award - E. Harry Agnew

C. J. Entrepreneurship Walker - Brenda Ligon

Dr. Ralph Ira Pughsley Award - Pamela Dendy

Chimurenga Award - Gloria Gaines.