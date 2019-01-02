Freedom Fund Recognition
Laurens County NAACP presents Freedom Fund awards
The following awards were presented last Saturday at the Laurens County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet and the following persons were recipients:
Recognition Award - Adolphus Brewster (as past president)
President's Award - Dr. Robert E. Shortt
Julia A. Pearson Membership Award - Shirley H. Clark
C. D. Beasley Sr. Service Award - Patsy Casey
Martin Luther King Award - Anthony Carpenter
Coretta Scott King Award - Janice Kennedy
Michelle Obama Award - Carolyn Beasley Shortt
Youth Award - Yoneko Allen
NAACP Economic Justice Award - E. Harry Agnew
C. J. Entrepreneurship Walker - Brenda Ligon
Dr. Ralph Ira Pughsley Award - Pamela Dendy
Chimurenga Award - Gloria Gaines.