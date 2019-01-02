Home / Breaking News / Freedom Fund Recognition

Freedom Fund Recognition

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 9:37am Vic MacDonald

 

Laurens County NAACP presents Freedom Fund awards 

 

The following awards were presented last Saturday at the Laurens County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet and the following persons were recipients:

Recognition Award - Adolphus Brewster (as past president)

President's Award - Dr. Robert E. Shortt 

Julia A. Pearson Membership Award - Shirley H. Clark

C. D. Beasley Sr. Service Award - Patsy Casey

Martin Luther King Award - Anthony Carpenter

Coretta Scott King Award - Janice Kennedy

Michelle Obama Award - Carolyn Beasley Shortt

Youth Award - Yoneko Allen

NAACP Economic Justice Award - E. Harry Agnew

C. J. Entrepreneurship Walker - Brenda Ligon

Dr. Ralph Ira Pughsley Award - Pamela Dendy

Chimurenga  Award - Gloria Gaines.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here