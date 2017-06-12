FREE MOVIES This Friday - Laurens County Museum

FREE ON FRIDAY - The Laurens County Museum says "thank you" to the community for its support with a Free Movie Night this Friday (Dec. 8).

The free movies will be shown at 116 East Main St., Laurens. A Visit with Santa will be from 5:30 to 6 pm "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" will be shown from 6 to 6:45 pm. The holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" - starring James Stewart and Donna Reed - will be show from 7 to 9:15 pm.

Concessions will be sold to benefit the new museum. This is Community Appreciation Night - "Merry Christmas from The Laurens County Museum."

ALSO IN LAURENS:

The Trees of Laurens are featured on FOX Carolina news broadcast:

http://www.foxcarolina.com/story/36999578/laurens-woman-encouraged-neigh...