Free Friday Night Fun

The Whitten Center Parents’ Club and The Whitten Center Foundation are teaming up to offer a live music and fireworks show for the Laurens County community.

Music by Sounds Familiar, an acoustical band, will be playing in the Sibley Pavilion, 6-8 pm.

The Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics Fireworks show will follow the music at 8 pm.

“Our residents love music, fireworks, and visitors so this is a great event for all,” said Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development at Whitten Center. “It’s a local, free, and laid back event for community members of all ages to come out and enjoy here at our great facility.”

There is plenty of parking available. Guests are asked to bring blankets or bag chairs for seating. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available.

To get information on getting involved at Whitten Center, please contact Tara Glenn, Director of Volunteer Services and Staff Development, at 864.938.3332 or tglenn@ddsn.sc.gov.