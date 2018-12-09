Free admission for evacuees

FREE TO EVACUEES: Newberry College's non-conference football game against Virginia University of Lynchburg, originally set for Saturday, has been shifted to Thursday.

Kick-off will be at 1 pm at Setzler Field - change is due to weather concerns. Any South Carolina resident presenting an ID with an address from an evacuated county will be admitted free of charge. Fans wishing to take advantage of this opportunity are asked to come to Gate 1, located behind the South end zone on the fountain side of Setzler Field. Tickets will be available for purchase at the field ticket booth on Thursday beginning at 11 am. General Admission - $15 for adults and $10 for children, ages 6-18; 5 and younger free. Tickets also at Newberry Ticket Office, on-line: Newberry ticketing website, or call 803-321-5152.

Last season - Newberry defeated the Dragons, 55-7, in the teams' first-ever meeting. Newberry is 0-2 after road losses at Western Carolina and Florida Tech.

NEWBERRY – The Friday, September 14 volleyball conference match between the Newberry Wolves and the Carson-Newman Eagles has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The game will now be played on September 24 at 7 p.m., which will wrap-up a four game home stand for the Wolves. The game will remain at Eleazer Gymnasium.



This Saturday's soccer doubleheader games have still yet to be determined, also due to potential inclement weather.

Limestone Athletics Schedule Affected by Hurricane Florence

GAFFNEY – With the impact of Hurricane Florence expected to be widespread in the Carolinas this weekend and into the coming week, the Limestone College Athletics Department has announced that several scheduled athletic events, both home and away, have been affected by the storm.

With the safety of student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and fans in mind, Limestone Athletics has rescheduled, postponed or cancelled all athletic events on Saturday and the early part of next week.

Please be sure to check back at www.GoLimestoneSaints.com often for updates to the events schedule as the storm moves in and out of the area.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

Limestone will not compete in the Furman Cross Country Classic this Saturday. The Saints will look to add a meet later in the season as a makeup event.

Field Hockey

The Saints were scheduled to travel to Louisville, Ky. this Saturday to compete against Bellarmine University. That contest has been postponed, but no makeup date has been announced.

Football

The South Atlantic Conference opener at Tusculum University has been moved up a day and will be played on Friday, September 14 at 7 p.m. in Greeneville, Tenn.

Men’s Golf

The Limestone golf team was scheduled to compete at the Kiawah Island Invitational on Monday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 18. That tournament has been cancelled.

Men’s Soccer

Limestone’s nonconference match against Clayton State University scheduled for this evening will proceed as planned. The match against Lander University on Saturday, September 15 has been postponed – a makeup date has not been announced.

Women’s Soccer

Saturday’s Conference Carolinas match at Converse College has been moved up and will be played on Thursday, September 13 at 5 p.m. in nearby Spartanburg.

Women’s Volleyball

The Limestone women’s volleyball match against Emmanuel College on Friday, September 14 will be played as scheduled at 7 p.m. in the Timken Center.

Saturday’s contest against Erskine College on Saturday, September 15 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Future Schedules

The Limestone Athletics administrative staff will be monitoring the weather situation closely over the next several days. Limestone will make a determination on next week’s athletic schedule once more information on the storm’s progress and impact to the local area becomes available.