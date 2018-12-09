Home / Breaking News / Free admission for evacuees

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 10:42am Vic MacDonald
Newberry College Sports Information
Wolves and Dragons meet for second straight season NEWBERRY – Newberry welcomes Virginia University of Lynchburg to Setzler Field for an unusual Thursday afternoon kickoff.  The game was changed from Saturday to assist Virginia University of Lynchburg in returning home safely, with conditions expected to deteriorate considerably beginning Friday as Hurricane Florence nears the Atlantic coastline.  WHO: Virginia University of Lynchburg at Newberry College WHERE: Historic Setzler Field on the campus of Newberry College WHEN: 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 13 RECORDS: Newberry is 0-2. Virginia University of Lynchburg is 1-1. LIVE VIDEO: www.newberrywolves.tv LIVE STATS: www.newberrystats.com LIVE AUDIO: www.newberrywolves.tv, WKDK-AM 1240 in Newberry County, www.wkdk.com, WKDK app, "WKDK" on TuneIn Radio app WEATHER FORECAST: Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. The high will be 89 degrees with winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph. SERIES HISTORY: Newberry leads the series 1-0 after defeating the Dragons 55-7 in the teams' first-ever meeting last September. TICKETS: Available at the gate. Evacuees will be admitted free. MORE INFORMATION For complete coverage, view game notes from the Newberry Athletic Communications staff or the South Atlantic Conference's Weekly Report. THIS WEEK'S TOP STORYLINES 1. Of Newberry's nine losses since a 35-33 defeat against Tuskegee in the 2016 playoffs, seven have come by eight points or fewer, including both of the Wolves' losses this season.   2. Newberry has allowed two plays from scrimmage of over 20 yards this season, both in the Western Carolina game, while the Wolves' offense has nine such plays. The longest rush allowed against the Catamounts was 17 yards and the longest against Florida Tech was seven.   3. Florida Tech managed just eight rushing yards on 29 carries last Saturday, the fewest yards allowed by Newberry since Livingstone's -39 rushing yards on 32 carries in September 2010.    4. Florida Tech's 230 yards of total offense marked the 18th time since the start of the 2014 season that a Newberry opponent has been held to 250 yards or less.   5. On 11 second-down rushes this season, Austin Barnes has reached the line to gain eight times and is averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He has rushed for a first down on all five of his "2nd and short" carries.    6. Jamarcus Henderson has 223 tackle for loss yards, the most of any active Division II player and second across all NCAA divisions. His 11-yard tackle for loss on a first-quarter completion by Florida Tech gave him the Division II lead by five yards over Angelo State's Markus Jones.   7. Newberry is 4-1 on Sept. 13 in its history with an average margin of victory of 32.5 points in the four wins, including a 70-20 blowout win over Limestone in 2014 that eclipsed a 99-year-old school scoring record. That game kicked off at 9:45 p.m. and ended in the early morning hours of Sept. 14 after a nearly four-hour lightning delay.   8. Virginia University of Lynchburg opened the season by defeating junior college powerhouse Louisburg 30-28. The Dragons forced five turnovers and finished with 14 tackles for loss to hand Louisburg its first loss since 2015.   9. The Dragons have gone 1-16 over their last 17 games, being outscored 873-180 in the process. Newberry did not allow VUL to score an offensive touchdown in last year's 55-7 win.

FREE TO EVACUEES: Newberry College's non-conference football game against Virginia University of Lynchburg, originally set for Saturday, has been shifted to Thursday.

Kick-off will be at 1 pm at Setzler Field - change is due to weather concerns. Any South Carolina resident presenting an ID with an address from an evacuated county will be admitted free of charge. Fans wishing to take advantage of this opportunity are asked to come to Gate 1, located behind the South end zone on the fountain side of Setzler Field. Tickets will be available for purchase at the field ticket booth on Thursday beginning at 11 am. General Admission - $15 for adults and $10 for children, ages 6-18; 5 and younger free. Tickets also at Newberry Ticket Office, on-line: Newberry ticketing website, or call 803-321-5152.

Last season - Newberry defeated the Dragons, 55-7, in the teams' first-ever meeting. Newberry is 0-2 after road losses at Western Carolina and Florida Tech.

NEWBERRY – The Friday, September 14 volleyball conference match between the Newberry Wolves and the Carson-Newman Eagles has been postponed due to inclement weather.
 
The game will now be played on September 24 at 7 p.m., which will wrap-up a four game home stand for the Wolves. The game will remain at Eleazer Gymnasium.
 
This Saturday's soccer doubleheader games have still yet to be determined, also due to potential inclement weather.

Limestone Athletics Schedule Affected by Hurricane Florence

GAFFNEY – With the impact of Hurricane Florence expected to be widespread in the Carolinas this weekend and into the coming week, the Limestone College Athletics Department has announced that several scheduled athletic events, both home and away, have been affected by the storm. 

With the safety of student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and fans in mind, Limestone Athletics has rescheduled, postponed or cancelled all athletic events on Saturday and the early part of next week.

Please be sure to check back at www.GoLimestoneSaints.com often for updates to the events schedule as the storm moves in and out of the area.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country

Limestone will not compete in the Furman Cross Country Classic this Saturday. The Saints will look to add a meet later in the season as a makeup event.

Field Hockey

The Saints were scheduled to travel to Louisville, Ky. this Saturday to compete against Bellarmine University. That contest has been postponed, but no makeup date has been announced.

Football

The South Atlantic Conference opener at Tusculum University has been moved up a day and will be played on Friday, September 14 at 7 p.m. in Greeneville, Tenn.

Men’s Golf

The Limestone golf team was scheduled to compete at the Kiawah Island Invitational on Monday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 18. That tournament has been cancelled. 

Men’s Soccer

Limestone’s nonconference match against Clayton State University scheduled for this evening will proceed as planned. The match against Lander University on Saturday, September 15 has been postponed – a makeup date has not been announced.

Women’s Soccer

Saturday’s Conference Carolinas match at Converse College has been moved up and will be played on Thursday, September 13 at 5 p.m. in nearby Spartanburg.

Women’s Volleyball

The Limestone women’s volleyball match against Emmanuel College on Friday, September 14 will be played as scheduled at 7 p.m. in the Timken Center.

Saturday’s contest against Erskine College on Saturday, September 15 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Future Schedules

The Limestone Athletics administrative staff will be monitoring the weather situation closely over the next several days. Limestone will make a determination on next week’s athletic schedule once more information on the storm’s progress and impact to the local area becomes available.

 

 

