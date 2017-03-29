Franklins retiring from Chronicle in June

Clinton Chronicle Publisher Larry Franklin has announced he is retiring June 30. Janice Franklin, who has been The Chronicle’s office manager/bookkeeper since January, 2003, is also retiring June 30.

The Franklins will continue to live in Clinton.

Wally Gallian, publisher of The Citizen-Observer in Cameron, Mo., has been named the publisher of The Chronicle. Both newspapers are owned by Smith Newspapers in Fort Payne, Alabama.

Larry Franklin was hired by former Chronicle owner Donny Wilder in June, 1974, as an ad representative. Franklin received a degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina in May, 1974.

He was later promoted by Wilder to managing editor and then general manager. Wilder sold The Chronicle in 1987 and Franklin continued as general manager under Publisher Tay Smith.

Franklin was named publisher of the newspaper in May, 1989, and has served in that role since.

Janice Franklin came to work at The Chronicle part-time in the circulation department in September, 1995, before going full-time eight years later.

The Franklins have two children, Stacie McWatters and Kevin Franklin. Stacie and her husband Dale live in Clinton with their two children, Wyatt and Wilkes. Kevin and his wife Elizabeth live in Laurens with their two children, Brock and Marett.

“Other than my family, The Chronicle has been my life for 43 years,” Larry Franklin said. “It’s going to be a major change to not come to work July 1, but it’s a change I’m looking forward to.

“It’s time for someone else to guide Clinton’s newspaper,” he said. “We’ve got an outstanding staff and the only change our readers can expect is for The Chronicle to get better.

“I’ve known Wally Gallian for more than two decades and I was absolutely thrilled when I learned he is coming to Clinton. The people in Clinton and Laurens County are going to love him and I know Wally and June and Nate are going to love Clinton.”

Through the years, Franklin has received a number of South Carolina Press Association writing and photography awards and served on the SCPA executive committee 2007-2009. He also received 21 writing and financial awards from The Chronicle’s parent company in inter-company competitions.

At this year’s annual SCPA winter meeting and awards luncheon March 18 in Columbia, he was presented The Presidential Achievement Award “for a distinguished career in South Carolina newspapers and a significant impact on readers.”

Mrs. Franklin refused to comment for this story.

The Franklins are members of First Baptist Church in Clinton.