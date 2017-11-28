FORUM - should Clinton have a welcome center? Where?

NEXT WEEK: CITY OF CLINTON – MAIN STREET CLINTON, SC TO HOST A PUBLIC FORUM ABOUT A POSSIBLE WELCOME CENTER

The city of Clinton’s newly formed Main Street Clinton, SC will host a public forum to discuss a possible welcome center along W. Main Street.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 5, at 6 pm at MS Bailey Municipal Center in the Council Chambers.

There will be a brief overview and then questions from the audience. For more information contact Alducin at the Main Street office number 864.200.4579.