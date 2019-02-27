Forum for City of Clinton Issues

Candidates make their case in advance of March 5

Candidates for mayor and three city council in Clinton (Wards 2, 4 and 6) outlined their views on city issues and personal qualifications in a Monday evening forum.

The session, in advance of the Tuesday, March 5, municipal election, was held at Edmunds Hall, Presbyterian College. Polls will open at 7 am and close at 7 pm. Polling locations are listed below.

Before the event, community members submitted questions to Dr. Erin McAdams, associate professor of political science at PC, and Dr. Ben Bailey, assistant professor of political science at PC. The questions were asked anonymously by moderator Randy Stevens (WLBG).

Local candidates appearing during the forum included:

Mayoral Race:

Ricky Martin Sr.

Bob McLean (incumbent)

City Council Ward 2:

Sherri Amick

Rosa Booker

Shirley Jenkins (incumbent)

Reginald Vance

City Council Ward 6:

Megan Walsh

Jimmy Young (incumbent)

Incumbent Gary Kuykendall is running unopposed in Ward 4. Ward 2 candidate Rilla Griffin did not attend.

In order of appearance at the forum:

Sherri Amick: what is the city council’s greatest challenge? We need to be more outgoing with people, make the city more attractive. There is a lot of litter that needs to be picked up; I could arrange a group that might want to help. Transparency – I feel like the public is the most important part of Clinton. We need to get people more involved, (such as) the youth. I feel we should engage everybody more. On the website we could post what went on at city meetings so people not able to attend, can find out what went on. The role of the council – be a leader on city council, bring concerns to city council, and fix the situation or address it in some way. “I do make mistakes, but they are from my head, not my heart.”

Rosa Booker: community outreach president for Laurens, Greenwood and Greenville counties. My slogan is, “Yes, we can make our city beautiful again.” Fix streets - We are tearing up cars in our community, we need to talk to the DOT about fixing these roads. Deal with vacant buildings: bring in jobs, workshops and, also, we are in desperate need of a homeless shelter in our community. Work together to bring in revenue for the citizens of our town. We need to protect the citizens of Lydia Mill,” tear down abandoned houses where they’re using drugs. “We need to bring something into this town for our young people … We need to include everybody in our community; I will go around in the community and we will get it done.”

Shirley Jenkins: married to Jimmy Jenkins, retired police officer; all three children graduated from Clinton High School. 24 years experience on city council, know the rules and regulations we must follow. Clinton is growing – built spec building, sold it, process of building another spec building. Get professionals to move here – we don’t have the housing, we’ve had some developers try to come in but for some reason the citizens didn’t want them to come in. Recreation facility – it is not a waste of money, we have worked many years on a facility. “The location is accessible to everyone and people coming in off the interstate. This is just a start.”

Reginald Vance: graduate of CHS 1981 to San Diego, art major, Army Reservist. “We have to embrace each other and come up with an economic plan.” Utility rates – a proposal that we come up with a plan, not just for citizens but for elderly and disabled to give them a 10% break. A tax cut to come up with the revenue. Affordable housing – have already purchased land, my biggest thing is to embrace the students. “When the mills disappeared, poverty settled into our community – crime rate went up, robbery, domestic violence, domestic homicide plagued our community; we have to come up with a plan to protect and serve our community.” Transform empty buildings into living space, funded by a tax break.

Megan Walsh: thank PC, one of the things that makes us unique is we have a liberal arts college right in the middle of town, grew up in St. Petersburg, Fla., attended Wofford College in Spartanburg. “Communication has been a life-long passion of mine, I love language, I love its power.” Figure out a way to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. Housing – Explore SC Opportunity Zone, there are stigmas attached to affordable housing – “Everyone deserves a place to live that’s safe and clean.” Support small business – “Main Street Clinton is a great program; hopefully, they can help us find a niche for Clinton. Talk to other small towns that have successfully revitalized their downtown.” Not running against anyone else – “I think I have a voice that’s important and I’d like for it to be heard.”

Jimmy Young: life-long resident of Clinton, graduate of Clinton High School, both he and wife are retired. 37 years in National Guard and Army, 10 years scoutmaster. Access to city government – during public comment portion of meeting, we listen. Call your city council member. Utility rates – 10 cities went in to buy portion of a nuclear power plant, getting out of that contract is going to cost the city a lot of money. Roads – all streets around PC are DOT, we can’t pave them. They’re the ones who should be maintaining them. We can ask the city manager to talk to DOT, because we can’t, about the possibility of getting them paved. “I want to see this recreation project through, I have a civic duty.”

Ricky Martin Sr.: went to Clinton High School got exposed to student council and played basketball – that’s why, full circle, I’m back into politics. A Marine, traveled many places, think can this work in Clinton? “We want to pave the way for our youth. That’s what has driven me most of my life.” 20 years of supervision and management. A campaign that’s been very clean – “I’ve lost some signs along the way, I don’t know what happened to them.” Frustration that nothing’s been done to revitalize the Martha Dendy School - “we need to come together and listen to our people; if you’re not at the table, your voice can’t be heard. … They’ve showed us a beautiful $2 million plan, and nothing’s been done – they can’t even get running water over there.” No. 1 concern, bringing our citizens together.

Bob McLean: 1976 graduate of PC, captain in the US Army Reserve, youth sports coach 20 years, 38 years in business in Clinton. “I’ve always guarded the city’s money like it’s my own.” In 2009, city had $23,000 in its general fund and $230,000 in the utility fund; today, those funds total $3.95 million – “Our city is in the best financial condition it’s been in in 30 years.” Role of mayor – “Run the meetings and represent the city all over the state. I have no more power than any other council member - I have one vote just like they do. The mayor is a problem-solver … I’ve learned one thing about this job, people always know more than they really do, just ask them.” Leadership and management skills to be the mayor. Trees and dogs cause the most citizens’ complaints. Our greatest opportunity today? – Exit 54 of the interstate - “the window to our city right now” – the city and its partners have invested over $13 million at that interchange, that’s where the growth will be. “I love this city and the people here. … Clinton needs me.”

Polls involved in the Clinton non-partisan municipal election are: Clinton 1 (voting at the Clinton Community Center, 109 E. Ferguson St.), Clinton 2 (Clinton YMCA, 100 YMCA Dr.), Clinton 3 (Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1387 Hwy. 56 South), Lydia Mill (Bell Street School, 600 Peachtree St.) and Clinton Mill (First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy St.).