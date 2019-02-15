Former Sheriff Joins Voter Board

Gov. McMaster names Moore to voter board

Jim Moore has been named to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Laurens County by Governor Henry McMaster, based upon the recommendation of the Laurens County Legislative Delegation.

“The Registration & Elections Board should benefit from Jim’s experiences and I feel that he will contribute to the continued success of our organization,” said William Adair, board chairman.

Moore has recently retired from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division with over 15 years of service. Prior positions held were that of Director of the Laurens County Office of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and Laurens County Sheriff. He also retired from the reserve components of the United States Army at the rank of lieutenant colonel with 30 years of service.

Degrees held by Moore include a Bachelor of Science Degree from Erskine College in Psychology and Sociology, as well as a Master of Education in Personnel Services from Clemson University. He is a graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff College, as well as the FBI National Academy.

His past civic involvement includes service as president of the Laurens Exchange Club, president of the Laurens County Fair Association, and a board member of the Erskine College Alumni Association. Currently, he serves on the board of directors of Straight Street, and is a member of the Laurens Rotary Club. He is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Laurens.

Moore is a life-long of resident of Laurens, where he resides with his wife, Diane, a retired public school teacher. They have two children, Katie and Tim.