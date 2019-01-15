Former PC Coach Will Be Inducted into Hall of Fame

GREGG NIBERT - Celebrating Excellence…GCHS to induct new Athletic Hall of Fame class

Four athletes, an athletic director and a NCAA basketball coach will be inducted into the Grove City (Ohio) High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 19.

Former athletes include wrestler Chuck Davis, softball pitcher Andrea (Line) Larick, gymnast Jessica (Saunders) Tollett and football player Lee Struck. Former athletic director Jim Weber will be inducted posthumously and retired college basketball coach Gregg Nibert will be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Career Achievement Award.

Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the DeSales vs. Grove City varsity girls’ basketball game, which tips at 2:00 p.m. The Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony will follow the conclusion of the game.

“The 2018 class is as impressive as any of our previous Hall of Fame classes,” said Athletic HOF committee chairman Steve Carr. “Davis, Line, Saunders and Struck were all-state performers, Mr. Weber is already in the Ohio Capital Conference (OCC) Hall of Fame and our career achievement honoree, Gregg Nibert, won over 400 basketball games as a college coach.”

“Our career achievement award is given to a former athlete who has become an excellent role model and brought great honor to our school through their professional accomplishments and work in their community,” said Carr.

Gregg Nibert, a 1975 graduate, was a two-year starting quarterback in football and point guard in basketball at GCHS. He played on two Mid-Eight League championship basketball teams at GCHS and played college basketball at Marietta College where he was named MVP his senior season.

Nibert was the head basketball coach at Presbyterian College (SC) for 28 seasons and is the all-time winningest coach in the program’s history with 400+ victories.

While competing in NCAA Division II, Nibert complied six 20-win seasons, won two South Atlantic Conference championships, earned SAC Coach-of-the-Year honors twice, and his teams made four NCAA D-2 tournament appearances. In 2007-08, Nibert led Presbyterian’s transition into NCAA Division I and Big South Conference competition.

Since 2006, Gregg and his wife Peggy have been foster parents for 50 infants suffering from the effects of abuse, neglect and substance abuse. Gregg and Peggy received the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Guardians of Game service award in 2016. And the Nibert’s family calling “A Mother’s Mission” was first aired on ESPN’s Sports Center as a SC Featured segment on Mother’s Day, 2016.

Gregg and Peggy reside in Clinton, South Carolina. Gregg is currently teaching physical education and assisting with the football and basketball programs at Spartanburg Christian Academy. Their sons, Shaun (age 28) is a regional manager for Orange Theory in Charleston, SC, and Van (age 25) is a second-year law student at Wake Forest University.