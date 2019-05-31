Former council member, Science Olympiad on council agenda

MONDAY: Clinton City Council will have 4 recognitions and presentations at the beginning of its regular monthly meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St. Under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act, this meeting is open to the public -- a Public Comments Time is Agenda Item O (register before the meeting starts).

Council will recognize former member Jimmy Young for his service to the city. Council will receive a presentation from Laurens County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield about the Transfer Station. Council will swear-in Tim Douglas as a codes enforcement officer. Council will honor the 2019 SC Science Olympiad Champions - Clinton Middle School Science Olympiad Team (competing this weekend at Nationals in New York State).

Proclamations: June as National Safety Month; June 27 as PTSD Awareness Day; June 28 as Carolina Day; July as Parks and Recreation Month.

Council will consider approval of a Fire Service Contract offered by Laurens County, and will adopt an ordinance temporarily suspended the Sunday Prohibitions (Blue Laws - for 6 months) in the city. Council will conduct a Public Hearing and give Final Reading-Approval to the budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

Council will conduct a closed-to-the-public executive session to discuss 3 items: sale and purchase of property related to the Utility Department; sale and purchase of real property relating to the City of Clinton; Administration Dept. personnel matter.

Council can take action on these items in open session, and will conclude its meeting with reports.

The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month.