"The Foreigner" is next on the Gillam stage
The Laurens County Community Theatre brings one of its most popular shows back, The Foreigner by Larry Shue.
This comedy takes place in a fishing lodge in rural Georgia where a compulsively shy man (Lesslie Blakely) must deal with his fear of making conversation.
His friend, Froggie played by Tim Doyle, convinces him to pretend to be a foreigner who can neither speak nor understand English. He begins to overhear some very disturbing things and the non-stop hilarity begins.
The cast also includes Ami Vaughn, Corbitt Thompson, Bryce Karlek, Tim Wesson, and Graham Szymanski. Show dates are June 16, 17, 22, 23 (7:30 p.m. curtains) and 24 (3 p.m. matinee).
All LCCT productions are presented at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts. The Foreigner is being sponsored by TNB Financial Services.