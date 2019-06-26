Home / Breaking News / Ford alumni gather

Ford alumni gather

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 10:19am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald

 

Remembering Their School. 

 

Ford High School alumni and their guests sing the school's alma mater Sunday in the sanctuary of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church in Laurens. The church hosted the alumni for worship and a fellowship meal, a day after the Ford High School Reunion. Dating from 1936 as Ford Junior High School, the school was named for a much-loved community leader and principal of the Watts Mill School, Mr. J.E. Ford. Represented at the worship service were Classes of 1947 through 1972. Today, Ford serves about 530 students as a Pre-K - 5th grade elementary school for District 55. 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here