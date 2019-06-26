Ford alumni gather

Remembering Their School.

Ford High School alumni and their guests sing the school's alma mater Sunday in the sanctuary of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church in Laurens. The church hosted the alumni for worship and a fellowship meal, a day after the Ford High School Reunion. Dating from 1936 as Ford Junior High School, the school was named for a much-loved community leader and principal of the Watts Mill School, Mr. J.E. Ford. Represented at the worship service were Classes of 1947 through 1972. Today, Ford serves about 530 students as a Pre-K - 5th grade elementary school for District 55.