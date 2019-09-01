Football & The School Board

School Board has a timetable for a new CHS football coach

Under “personnel considerations” in closed session, District 56 trustees have received a timetable for the administration’s actions in hiring a football head coach for Clinton High School.

A report said Dr. David O’Shields made the timetable presentation three days before the new year, in a 5:30 Friday afternoon meeting.

The school board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton High School auditorium. It is the Board Appreciation meeting. The board generally conducts its closed-session business at these meetings prior to the public session.

In replacing Andrew Webb, the district administration will give CHS its fourth coach in the nine years since CHS won its most recent AAA Football State Championship.

A report said O’Shields said a called meeting was scheduled so the search process would not have to be delayed four weeks (Dec. 28 to Jan. 28).

It was unclear what the board’s role will be in hiring a new football coach.

The timetable has not been publicly released.

Last month, District 56 dismissed Webb as the Red Devil head football coach after four years at the helm. He is a CHS alumnus and former Red Devils quarterback.

The SC Freedom of Information Act says government bodies may discuss “personnel” in a closed-to-the-public executive session under these guidelines: (1) Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release f an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee of client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing.”

(SC FOIA 30-4-70)

In announcing that Webb would be replaced, O’Shields said, “As we look for our next head coach, we will continue to build upon our proud Red Devil tradition. The district would like to thank Coach Andrew Webb for the hard work and direction he has given to the Laurens 56 athletes over the past four years.”

Webb said, “Clinton is held to one standard when it comes to football and that is competing for championships. Unfortunately in my four years we were not able to do that. I wish our guys nothing but the best moving forward. It has been the honor of my life to lead our Red Devils.”

The district’s decision is not universally popular; seen on social media shortly after the District 56 announcement: #InWebbWeTrust

Many in the CHS faculty wore black to school just after the district administration’s announcement.

Just before he was fired, Webb attended the Laurens County Touchdown Club annual awards dinner, where eight of his players were named 2018 All-County. That was on a Wednesday night, then he was fired Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Webb is the son of Jimmy Webb, former president of the Clinton High Athletic Booster Club, and Jo Webb, former Clinton High girls sports coach. He is married to the former Mindy Lawson of Clinton, and they have a young son, Lanham James Webb.

At the start of the 2018 season, Andrew Webb was entering his 14th year on staff at CHS, his alma mater. He was named head football coach four years ago to replace Scott King, who replaced Andy B. Young, the last CHS football coach to win a state championship (AAA-2009).

Young had a .716 pct winning record, as he replaced Hall of Fame Coach Keith Richardson (1969-92), who had a winning record of .805 pct.

Clinton had 12 football coaches prior to Richardson dating back to 1921. Richardson now is a member of the District 56 Board of Trustees, which has authorized a $1.7 million renovation of the Red Devils’ football home, Wilder Stadium and Richardson Field.

Webb had a four-year mark of 14-28 leading the Red Devils. His 2018 team did not make to the AAA State Playoffs, as its region was realigned to include Union County and Emerald High School in Greenwood. His 2017 team (4-7) lost to Seneca (8-3), 18-14, in a road playoff game that the Red Devils led 14-10 until the final 37.2 seconds.

His 2016 team lost 24-16 at Chester (playoffs first round, and now the 2018 3A state champion), and his 2015 team lost 26-8 in the season finale at South Pointe (Rock Hill, now in 4A).

His football program bio says, “Webb is a lifelong Red Devil who has risen from the ranks of ball boy, a player, an assistant coach and now Head Coach in Wilder Stadium. As an athlete at CHS, Webb played football, basketball and baseball. During his three years playing football, he was a member of the 2000 conference championship team, was a 2001 all-conference selection and was named the Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Year. Webb graduated from USC-Upstate where he earned a degree in Social Studies Education. ... His duties (as an assistant) have included coaching quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs, special teams and defensive coordinator.”