FM Radio having a large time from Clinton

The Large Time just added FM as local radio expands its reach

Four-time winner in 2016 of beach music awards, WPPC owner Pat Patterson watched the seventh time become the charm last Monday.

Getting technicians on the 150 ft. metal pole in the AM radio station’s backyard has been postponed six times by rain. Conditions did not look promising last week either, but the weather turned out to be just gray skies and wintertime cool temperatures.

The equipment to expand WPCC’s reach into the FM radio market was installed, and 96.5 - “keeping the hits alive” - is coming to life in Clinton.

“We are ahead of our timetable. The opportunities fell in line. We needed to do it now, or we might not ever get the chance,” Patterson said. WPCC-AM came back on line after a brief hiatus around Thanksgiving, 2014.

“Patman” and wife Robin Patterson bought the station as another platform for Pat’s Large Time Network internet beach music station. “Now, everybody is ‘live streaming.’ When we started (on the internet seven years ago), we were the only ones,” Patterson said.

Since then, they have expanded into music production, and won the 2016 Compilation Album of the Year Award for “We’re Building an Island.”

It was one of four awards Patterson came home with from the Grand Strand’s fall beach music awards event. Patterson won the Andy Smith memorial award for Large Time Network/Beach Music 45, and the Club/Mobile DJ award. Patterson also was named AM Radio DJ of the Year.

“To win one award is special,” he said. “To win four is unheard of.”

Patterson was 2015 AM DJ of the Year in the Carolina Beach Music Awards.

Clinton is a small radio market with a niche audience for beach music. But, on the internet, the Large Time Network’s reach is worldwide. Clinton High Red Devil sports also goes out over the radio and internet platforms.

Simulcasting puts Patterson’s brand of spinning stacks of wax into the ears of beach music fans in the Capital City and fast-growing Lexington.

He also is a fixture at uptown Clinton’s popular Town Rhythms spring and summer concert series. One of Town Rhythms‘ most popular performers, The Tams‘ Albert “Little Red” Cottle, was elected in 2016 to the Beach Music Hall of Fame.

Patterson said he is especially proud of his and Robin’s compilation album, since it dethroned another company that had won the award 10 years in a row. “It has been a growing process,” Patterson said of having a record label. “Now, with the win, we have artists contacting us. It makes us feel good, to produce a good product.”

Going FM, while maintaining the AM signal and keeping the unique internet station spinning beach, boogie and blues, will increase the station’s reach, Patterson said. It’s essential to do it now, he said.

“There are no signals available,” Patterson said of the FM side, “so much corporate is involved.”

A transmitter is aimed toward Laurens, where Patterson hopes to cultivate another avid audience.

His ties to the beach music scene in the Midlands attract visitors from there to Clinton for Town Rhythms. People on the Grand Strand know him through Large Time and mobile DJing. He calls the concert series “marketing at its best” because it brings in people who normally wouldn’t have an interest in Clinton. And, they keep coming back.

“We want to make it fun for as many people as we can,” Patterson said of WPCC AM and FM, and the Large Time Network. “We want to keep it growing and maintain a community radio station.”