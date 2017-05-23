Five arrests in double homicide

MORE ARRESTS: AUTHORITIES HAVE CHARGED A LAURENS MAN WITH ASSAULT IN CONNECTION WITH WINETTA STREET SHOOTING AT "BLOCK PARTY" ON SATURDAY

Also, man found dead in Fountain Inn residence

Two shot to death at Laurens residence;

two women arrested, not charge with murder;

third suspect arrested, charged with assault

Authorities have identified two shooting victims from the Saturday night incident that remains under investigation.

Three people have been arrested - none are charged with murder.

A statement by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said it is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a call that shots were fired in the 200 block of Winetta Street, Laurens.

When deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Investigation into this matter continues, Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder said.

Reports said there was a “block party” gathering being held on Winetta Street that turned violent.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols identified the shooting victims as Sydney Speaks, 43, of 96 Ron McNair Road, Mountville, who died early Sunday morning, and Roydelicious Irby, 26, of 310 Mangle Drive, Gray Court, transported to GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nichols said gunshot wounds are the cause of death, and autopsies were performed on both victims in Greenville Monday morning.

Those autopsies showed that Irby was shot four times and Speaks was shot once.

Irby’s wounds were caused by a small-caliber gun. The wounds Speaks suffered were caused by a high-caliber gun, the coroner reported.

Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, but neither was charged with murder. Authorities identified the suspects as Alexius Long, 20, of 162 Joy Dr., Laurens, and Alexus Coleman, 23, of 163 Harris Springs Rd., Waterloo. They are charged with breach of the peace as they allegedly fired guns into the air at the incident scene. They are being held on $20,000 bond.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said officers are pursuing leads involving two or three suspects. Laurens County officers also are investigating a body found Monday night.

A report said officers were serving a warrant at a residence on Tifton Court, Fountain Inn, when they heard a gunshot. They found a person dead inside the residence.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said no officers fired weapons in the Fountain Inn incident.

A report said the officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a person suspected in the earlier Winetta Street incident.

Authorities identified the person found dead of a gunshot wound as Johnny Lee Pyles, 25, of Laurens. A report said an autopsy was conducted Tuesday (results too late for this issue).

On Tuesday, Reynolds said Steven Redd, of 200 Cemetery St., Laurens, was arrested and charged with assault and battery. His charges might be upgraded, a report said.

The sheriff said the child’s birthday party that turned in a “block party,” then turned deadly, was the scene of a large amount of alcohol and guns.

ADDITIONAL ARRESTS:

Over the last 24 hours, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Investigators has received numerous leads in the investigations involving the deaths of Sidney Speaks and Roydrecilious Irby. On yesterday, May 22, 2017, Investigators obtained arrested warrants on Steven Redd for Assault and Battery 1st Degree. Redd was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Johnson Detention where bond will be set on May 23, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Around 4:00 p.m. yesterday evening, Investigators also obtained an arrest Warrant for Murder for Johnny Lee Pyles Jr. At 7:40 p.m. on May 22, 2017, Deputies went to a residence located in the 100 block of Tifton Court, Fountain Inn, SC to arrest Mr. Pyles. When Deputies entered the residence, Pyles was found in distress. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to this residence where Pyles was transported by Ambulance to seek medical treatment. This investigation into the deaths of Speaks and Irby continues with more arrest to follow.

UPDATE: At 12:45 p.m., Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office arrested the following individuals also believed to be associated with the Winetta Street homicide. Sterling Orlando Workman, 27, of 373 Paul Street, Laurens SC has been charged with Obstructing Justice and Breach of Peace, Aggravated In Nature. Also, Michael Dewayne Watts, 32, of 900 Church Street #B1, was arrested and has been charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree. Both of these individuals have been transported to the Johnson Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. This incident is still an ongoing and active investigation with the possibility of more arrest.

