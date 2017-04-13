First reading of City budget

Clinton City Council is scheduled to give the 1st of 2 readings to next fiscal year's budget on Monday.

A called meeting of council is set for 6 pm in the council chambers, uptown Clinton. The meeting is open to the public.

No property tax increase or major utilities or fees increases are in the proposed budget. Council wants the budget in place before City Manager Frank Stovall leaves May 5 for a new job in Virginia. Public Works Director Dale Satterfield will be the interim city manager.

Council will hear a presentation from Lawrence Flynn with Pope Flynn, and a presentation from Steve Subbert with GDS Associates. Council will consider two procurement matters: bids for Millers Fork Trail and Clinton 26 landscaping project.

Stovall will previde the administrative report, discussing I26 Commerce Park Sewer and parting thoughts.

Clinton City Council normally meets the 1st Monday of each month in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton.