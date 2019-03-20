First Look at Clinton's Budget

Thursday night, Clinton City Council members - including one new to council - will take a first look at the next City of Clinton budget.

Prior to a budget workshop, a 5 pm swearing-in will take place for Mayor Bob McLean and council members Gary Kuykendall, Shirley Jenkins and Megan Walsh - she replaces Mayor Pro-tem Jimmy Young based on results of the March 5 municipal election. Jenkins' win is being challenged in court by the second-place finisher Rosa Booker. Kuykendall was unopposed.

The meeting is at 5 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public. After the swearing-in and before the budget workshop, council will discuss in closed session these 3 items:

-- Personnel - Office of the City Manager;

-- Personnel - Mayor and Council;

-- Contract - Recreational Complex.

Council will consider nominations to the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board, and will consider nominations for Mayor Po Tem. Reports and recommendations are on the agenda prior to adjournment.

This is a called meeting of the Clinton City Council. Regular meetings are the 1st Monday of each month at 6 pm in the municipal center.

A public body in South Carolina is allowed to have these talks in a closed-to-the-public session:

"Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; ..." and

"Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim." ... "Before going into executive session the public agency shall vote in public on the question and when the vote is favorable, the presiding officers shall announce the specific purpose of the execuitve session."