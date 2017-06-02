First flag flying

Light blue against a deep, rich blue sky, the Joanna Woodson Elementary School flag sun-burst its way up the school’s flagpole last Wednesday.

It is third from the top, with the American Flag and the South Carolina Flag first and second. It is smaller, and different.

The red, white and blue, and the royal blue and white are familiar. The new blue flag is adorned with a yellow sun, stripes and lettering. It is joyous. It reminds everyone at Joanna Woodson, and its visitors, to smile, and be kind to one another.

“Thank you for inviting us to celebrate some very special work by some very special students at your school,” District 56 Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields told the JW assembled student body. It is the first flag for any school in District 56.

Students who researched and designed the weather-resistant flag are Sawyer Wicker, Erika Sellars, Christopher Hathcock, Jayden Seals, and Cayson Huss. They explained their process and showed a drawing of their flag design to their schoolmates – just a glimpse of what was to come.

They raised the money to have the flag made. Personal letters were sent to teachers asking for donations. Principal Eddie Marshall authorized a Friday Hat Day, and those proceeds went to the Joanna Woodson flag.

“We are so proud of these boys and Erika,” Marshall said. “It starts with an idea. If you dream it, you can achieve it. But it takes a lot of work.”

Years from now, Marshall said, current Joanna Woodson students will be able to ride by the school and say, “I was there the day that flag was unveiled.”

There’s a star on the flag because, Marshall said, “We are star teachers. We are star individuals. Our district is a star in South Carolina. We just have to let it shine.”

Now, “Joanna stars do shine,” Marshall said. “Joanna Woodson stars are always smiling. We have a flag showing what stars we are.”