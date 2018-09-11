First Degree Domestic Violence for "Bomb"

Bug Bomb Thrown Into Room

Friday, November 9, 2018 - WLBG on-line

A Clinton man was arrested yesterday on charges that he threw a bug bomb, containing a toxic chemical, into a room with his girlfriend and their child Wednesday.

Clinton Police charged 53-year-old Jon Austin Ashley of 1101 Washington Street Extension, Clinton, with 1st Degree Domestic Violence and with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Warrants noting investigation of Officer Beaman state that on November 7th Ashley committed lawful conduct toward a child by throwing a bug bomb in the room where his juvenile son and the child’s mother were. This reportedly placed the child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical, mental health or safety.

At the time, the juvenile child was in the care of his mother and mother’s boyfriend, the defendant. and occurred at 1101 Washington Street Extension in Clinton.

Jon Ashley is further accused of offering to cause physical harm or injury to the adult victim with the apparent present ability to do so. A warrant states that Ashley verbally threatened physical violence on the female while in the presence of their child and threw a bug bomb into a room with her and her juvenile son, causing her respiratory distress. This assault allegedly occurred at 1101 Washington Street Extension, where Ashley and the female victim live in a romantic relationship.

Bond was denied on both charges during arraignment yesterday. Jon Austin Ashley remained in the Johnson Detention Center.