Firing a gun allegedly at North Bell residence

A Clinton man has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tristian Lamont Grant, 31, of 408 N. Bell St. Ext. He also faces drug possession charges, a report said.

Grant is accused of aiming and discharging a fireman on Wednesday at two women. He also is accused of discharging a firearm into a vehicle on Thursday at the North Bell St. address.

Charges filed against Grant are attempted murder, two counts, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense, possession of meth within proximity of a park, and third offense possession of a controlled substance. Grant allegedly was in possession of a white substance (more than one gram) that field tested positive as meth, and he was allegedly in possession of white oval pills preliminarily identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone.

He was cited for having a shotgun during the commission of the violent crime of attempted murder. Bond was denied for the suspect.