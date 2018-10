Woman dies in Gray Court fire

Authorities have identified Brenda Taylor, 57, as the victim of a house fire on Fairview Rd., Gray Court, on Sept. 30.

There were four other people in the home at the time of the fire, and they were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Time of death was approximately

5:15 a.m. Vickie Cheek, Chief Deputy Coroner, said an autopsy will be performed Monday afternoon in Greenville.