Finding people with common interests

Widows, widowers have opportunity for fellowship through Next Step group

Widows and widowers in Laurens County have had the opportunity for fellowship and travel through the Next Step organization.

Now, the group is seeking greater recognition among the widows and widowers of Clinton and the surrounding areas for its gatherings. Organizer Edie Davis said First Step has gathered the names of 50 widows and widowers in the Clinton area, so they recognize the need is here for outings, dinners and shows, and discussions by like-minded individuals.

“We are not a dating service, and we are not equipped for grief counseling,” Davis said. “We are here so widows and widowers have something to do.”

In eight months of existence, Next Step has had its regular monthly dinner gathering, gone to a play in Fountain Inn, attended a concert at Presbyterian College, staged a Christmas activity at the new Laurens County Museum - Witherspoon Building, and eaten lunch and dinner at Clinton restaurants. But, while dining in Clinton, Davis said, there were no Clinton people in the Next Step group.

Part of that is awareness, and the group have distributed brochures at restaurants and churches. Davis said churches sponsor grief counseling, so Next Step members know that important element of dealing with a spouse’s death is covered. While members do talk about their spouses, Davis said the focus of Next Step is moving ahead, not looking back.

“My travel agent in Greenville told me about their group,” she said. “They have done nights at the Greenville Drive (semi-pro baseball team) games, and we are looking into doing that. My husband and I went once, but it wasn’t something we were interested in doing a lot. Some of our members may be interested in going.”

Davis has done interest surveys among Next Step members to gauge what could be popular, future activities.

The Greenville group is WPO (Widowed Persons Organization), and Davis said since their name is copyrighted, the Laurens County group developed its name - Next Step - and modified the WPO by-laws. “The Greenville folks sponsor a cruise,” Davis said, “and they have invited us to join them.”

Next Step tries to have two activities a month, she said.

Regular meetings are the second Monday of each month at Roma restaurant in downtown Laurens, beginning at 6 p.m. There are no membership dues. Learn of other planned activities by joining the monthly newsletter - e-mail: nextstep4535@gmail.com, or contact the sponsoring business, Kennedy Mortuary, at 864-984-4535.

Davis said phone contacts can be important, because not all the widows and widowers have e-mail. Davis said when she was working, she dealt with a computer all day, and doesn’t have the desire now to be tied to a computer all the time. She also didn’t want to have to drive to Greenville - and, especially, drive back at night - for activities involving other widows and widowers.

“We want to offer fun and fellowship,” she said. Not all regular dinner meetings have speakers, but some have been invited, including someone who presented about a Holy Land trip. Davis said through Next Step, she learned about volunteer opportunities at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center in Laurens. Each May, the center plays host to Team Ecology, an environmental education program for third graders in Districts 56 and 55.

“Next Step has helped me by giving me something positive to do with my time,” Davis said.

The group’s mission statement says it strives to help people take the next step to a productive, well-adjusted life after a spouse dies by providing fellowship “in a secure and welcoming environment.”