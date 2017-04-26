Find the Puppies!!

THIS MORNING: District 56 & 55 first graders and 4K students of the Thornwell Child Development Center experienced live theater with Disney's "101 Dalmatians.

With a cast of more than 80, Laurens County Community Theatre's family-friendly musical is performed at the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton. Three shows remain this week, starring the villainess Cruella di Vil.

FROM LCCT: 101 Dalmatians continues this week: LCCT’s production of 101 Dalmatians Kids will continue this weekend at the Gilliam Center on the Thornwell campus. The show lasts 30 minutes and is the perfect length for children and adults alike. Show times are Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, at 7:30 pm and Saturday, April 30, at 3 pm. Ticket prices are $6 per ticket (all ages).