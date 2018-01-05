Final Reading for Special Events Ordinance

The Special Events Ordinance and first reading of the FY19 City Budget are on the Clinton City Council packed-with-action agenda for this Monday night.

The council's regular meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public. Also, the council will convene at 3 pm to discuss the City's electrical contract with PMPA; this meeting will be in closed session.

Agenda Item 7 for the 6 pm meeting is 2nd - Final - reading of A City of Clinton Special Events Ordinance. It governs how the city manages the special events that it permits in the uptown area - for the first time, this ordinance will allow vendors to sell beer at city-sanctioned events, with a permit approved by the city manager.

First reading of an ordinance to appropriate and raise revenue and adopt a budget for the City for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, also is scheduled for adoption by the city council.

The council will issue several proclamations: May as ALS Awareness Month, Historic Preservation Month, Mental Health Awareness Month and Foster Care Month; May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day; May 6-12 as Drinking Water Week, Municipal Clerks Week and Public Service Recognition Week; May 7-11 as Teacher Appreciation Week; and May 20-26 as National Public Works Week.

The council will make a presentation to Jonathon Sampson with Thornwell, will honor District 56 teams: Clinton Middle and Clinton High School as SC Science Olympiad Champions; buy cabinets for the water plant; suspend the blue laws (stores not opening on Sunday) in the city; take up 6 annexation and zoning issues (Presbyterian College & Clinton High School); and hear other reports.

The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month in the municipal center; the meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended, 2017).