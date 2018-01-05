Home / Breaking News / Final Reading for Special Events Ordinance

Final Reading for Special Events Ordinance

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 9:40am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Clinton City Council agenda

The Special Events Ordinance and first reading of the FY19 City Budget are on the Clinton City Council packed-with-action agenda for this Monday night.

The council's regular meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. The meeting is open to the public. Also, the council will convene at 3 pm to discuss the City's electrical contract with PMPA; this meeting will be in closed session.

Agenda Item 7 for the 6 pm meeting is 2nd - Final - reading of A City of Clinton Special Events Ordinance. It governs how the city manages the special events that it permits in the uptown area - for the first time, this ordinance will allow vendors to sell beer at city-sanctioned events, with a permit approved by the city manager.

First reading of an ordinance to appropriate and raise revenue and adopt a budget for the City for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, also is scheduled for adoption by the city council.

The council will issue several proclamations: May as ALS Awareness Month, Historic Preservation Month, Mental Health Awareness Month and Foster Care Month; May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day; May 6-12 as Drinking Water Week, Municipal Clerks Week and Public Service Recognition Week; May 7-11 as Teacher Appreciation Week; and May 20-26 as National Public Works Week.

The council will make a presentation to Jonathon Sampson with Thornwell, will honor District 56 teams: Clinton Middle and Clinton High School as SC Science Olympiad Champions; buy cabinets for the water plant; suspend the blue laws (stores not opening on Sunday) in the city; take up 6 annexation and zoning issues (Presbyterian College & Clinton High School); and hear other reports.

The Clinton City Council meets the 1st Monday of each month in the municipal center; the meetings are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended, 2017).

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here