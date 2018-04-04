FI: Proudly Wear the Plaid

TODAY: Fountain Inn Museum to present program on tartans and kilts

FOUNTAIN INN – As part of their “Hooked on History” speaker series, the Fountain Inn Museum will host a program on tartans and kilts on Thursday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

Caroline Smith Sherman and Mille Huff Coleman, known affectionately as the “Celtic Cousins,” will present “Discover Your Local History: Scotch-Irish and Tartans” on the eve of National Tartan Day, April 6. The program will focus on the evolution of Tartans and kilts, and the Scotch-Irish settlers of Fountain Inn.

The program will be preceded by a book signing from 5 to 7. Books available for purchase include Images of Fountain Inn, Scotch-Irish Life in the South Carolina Piedmont and Frances Virginia Tea Room Cookbook. Books sales will benefit the museum.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Those in attendance are encouraged to bring their family tartans.

The Fountain Inn Museum is located at 102 Depot Street in downtown Fountain Inn. For more information, call (864) 862-2586 ext. 24.